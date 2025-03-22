Jack Black says the new Anaconda movie is a “horror film for real”

Jack Black recently spoke about his upcoming movie, Anaconda. During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly from March 21, 2025, Black described the film as fun and terrifying.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Jack said:

"It's a lot funnier than the original, but it does have a lot of the original vibes in terms of the scary parts. It's a horror film for real, but it's also got some clownin' for sure."

Black and Paul Rudd announced the upcoming movie three months ago in a YouTube video from Sony Pictures Entertainment, stating that the film would be released on Christmas 2025.

Directed by Luis Llosa, the original film, released in 1997, follows the story of a film crew that is held hostage in the Amazon jungle by a hunter who wants to capture a dangerous and gigantic snake.

Anaconda (1997) features Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Danny Trejo, Owen Wilson, and Eric Stoltz in pivotal roles.

The film was followed by three more installments:

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid (2004)

Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)

Anacondas: Trail of Blood (2009)

Announcement of new Anaconda movie by Jack Black and Paul Rudd

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the new story features a group of friends going through a midlife crisis and remaking a favorite movie from their youth. They head to the rainforest, only to find themselves fighting for their lives against natural disasters, giant snakes, and violent criminals.

It's unclear who's playing which role. According to THR, a source claimed that Jack Black will play a former director who's now stuck as a wedding videographer, while Paul Rudd will play an actor who's worked on a cop show but whose hopes of making it in Hollywood are fading. Another source said it could be the reverse.

In the announcement video, Black said in a very excited way:

"It's gonna be a big f---in' snake and it's gonna rip!"

In the same video, Paul Rudd added:

"You wanna get scared? You wanna laugh? You wanna celebrate with your friends? Or maybe you're alone and sad and have nobody but just wanna forget about that."

Anaconda's cast announcement made through a song

The makers announced the cast of the movie in a unique way. In the announcement video by Sony Pictures Entertainment, which is available on YouTube, Jack Black was seen naming the actors through a song.

Later he was joined by co-stars Paul Rudd and Selton Mello, where Selton was seen playing the guitar.

The new film is directed by director Tom Gormican, who co-wrote the script with Kevin Etten. The film stars Jack Black, Paul Rudd, and Steve Zahn, along with Thandiwe Newton, Selton Mello, and Daniela Melchior.

The last film came in 2015, when this horror franchise was combined with the Lake Placid series based on crocodiles. This horror-comedy film was named Lake Placid vs. Anaconda. It starred Yancey Butler and Robert Englund in lead roles.

The new film brings a fresh take on the franchise, blending horror, adventure, and humor. With a strong cast and a unique storyline, it aims to offer an engaging experience. Set for release on Christmas 2025, the film is expected to introduce a new perspective to the series.

