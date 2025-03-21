"I was trying to get to know myself": When Ana de Armas discussed the challenges of leading a John Wick spin-off

Ana de Armas is set to star in the new installment of the globally popular John Wick franchise film Ballerina. The neo-noir film is directed by Len Wiseman from a screenplay by Shay Hatten.

Ana de Armas will be seen as Eve Macarro, an assassin with a troubled past training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma. In an interview with Collider in December 2024, the actress spoke about the iconic Keanu Reeves character and his trademark action style and finding her own.

"Little by little, I was trying to get to know myself in this kind of world, and then the stunt team, the professionals, were seeing, also, the best things I could do. So, we found my own style along the way," she said.

Ana de Armas spoke about her experience of becoming a part of the John Wick franchise

In the interview, the actress, known for films such as Ghosted, Deep Water, Knock Knock, and Blonde, also shared her approach to playing Eve. She said,

"I think there are some trademarks in the style of the fights in John Wick, and things that he does that are very particular to him. But because in this movie we’re seeing through Eve’s eyes the background of that training that John had, and how these assassins and ballerinas, how these people become these assassins, there are some little details that are the same, but Eve Macarro is Eve Macarro. She’s not John Wick."

In the interview, she revealed that the fights were built and tailored through the training process and rehearsals to the things she would do the best. Being a ballerina, Eve was supposed to be good at kicking, close fights, and fighting with knives.

In a clip shared by Lionsgate Movies, the actress shared how she felt about playing Eve and the rigorous training and shooting she had to go through for the film.

"I was excited. I was nervous. I was worried. The way that the fights are built - you have to prepare for whatever they throw at you. It was a kind of discipline, physical and mental, that I didn't know before," she said.

What is Ana de Armas's new film about?

The film is titled, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, which says that there are going to be plenty of insanely choreographed high-octane action sequences that the franchise is known for. The film is set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4.

The film will follow Eve Macaro, played by Ana de Armas, as a student learning the art of killing swiftly from the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma. Other popular characters created by Derek Kolstad will also be seen in the film. The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Taking place during the events of JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – PARABELLUM, BALLERINA follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma."

The film also stars Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, Anjelica Huston, Lance Reddick, and Ian McShane in prominent roles.

Is there a trailer for Ballerina?

Lionsgate Movies has released multiple teasers and trailers for Ballerina. The first look came out on September 26, 2024, which showed Armas as Macaro going through intense training. The second clip released on December 9, 2024, gave a sneak peek of the film's production and had Ana de Armas talking about her process and excitement to play the role.

An Oscar special look was released on March 3, 2025, followed by another trailer released on March 19, 2025. The newest trailer gave a glimpse of Keanu Reeves as John Wick, confirming that fans will get to see their beloved Baba Yaga in the latest outing. The trailer revealed that someone sent John to kill Eve, leaving a possibility for an action or chase sequence between the lead characters of the franchise.

Watch Ana de Armas in action in the theaters on June 6, 2025. Stay tuned for more news and updates on Ballerina and other such upcoming films and TV shows.

