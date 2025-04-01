Minecraft mod lets you play happy ghast update ahead of its release

In the first Minecraft Live event in 2025, Mojang revealed new features for the title's upcoming game drop, including two ghast variants, the ghast harness, the dried ghast block, and the player locator bar. Soon enough, the modding community released a mod that lets players get the happy ghast, tame it, and fly it around, even before it officially hits snapshot or beta/preview versions.

Here is everything about the Happy Ghast / Ghastlings mod.

Details about the Happy Ghast / Ghastlings mod for Minecraft

What does the Happy Ghast / Ghastlings mod offer?

The Happy Ghast / Ghastlings mod introduces all the features showcased by Mojang in their first bi-annual Minecraft Live event. It adds a new dried ghast block to the game that has a 50% chance of generating near a Nether fossil in Soul Sand Valley.

Once the block is mined and obtained, it can be brought back to the Overworld and waterlogged for about 20 minutes. The block's facial expression will change, and it will eventually turn into a ghastling, which is a baby variant of a happy ghast. When this ghastling is fed enough snowballs, it will turn into a happy ghast.

The mod also adds the ghast harness, which can be crafted using three pieces of leather, two glass blocks, and one wool block of any color. Once crafted, the happy ghast can wear it, and players can ride on it.

How to download and install the Happy Ghast / Ghastlings mod

The Happy Ghast / Ghastlings mod can be downloaded from CurseForge (Image via CurseForge/BelgieYT)

Here is a short guide to installing the Happy Ghast / Ghastlings mod:

Download and install either the Forge or Fabric modding API. Make sure to download the modding API for the game version 1.21.4, as that's the latest version the Happy Ghast/Ghastling mod supports as of now. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Happy Ghast/Ghastling mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the latest mod file, which should be compatible with 1.21.4. Copy and paste the mod file into the "mods" folder present in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge or Fabric 1.21.4 modded version. Open the game and enter a new world.

Once you've followed these steps, you can start exploring the upcoming game drop features.

