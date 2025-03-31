Minecraft player discovers natural Easter Island Head-shaped mountain

Despite Minecraft existing for more than 15 years and more players joining every year, the procedurally generated world always has something new and unique. Exploring the blocky world is always exciting since players never know what might be ahead. What makes things even better is that the unique regions found can be shared with others using the seed value of the world.

Minecraft player u/XenoWoof shared a few images on the game's subreddit, showing a natural Easter Island Head-shaped mountain.

Since world generation is done randomly, it's surprising to find a structure similar to the Easter Heads. The user also mentioned that the world is hosted on their server and they came across it while exploring it.

The seed and coordinates of the structure are as follows:

Seed: 3939326556279406672

Coords: -4176 / 64 / -2439

Version: 1.21.4

Comment byu/XenoWoof from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Reacting to this find, u/BP_Ray jokingly said the structure would appear like it had a runny nose if a waterfall was added under its nose. Another player, u/B1G70NY, suggested that using slime blocks would make it look more like a runny nose.

Comment byu/XenoWoof from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

u/Broskfisken appreciated the seed, saying it was the best they had ever seen. u/ColdFire-Blitz added that this could be turned into the center of a super village. Another player, u/Phinbart, jokingly asked what the villagers were doing making structures like this.

Redditors react to the unique find in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

u/Forpipe said that the seed was very cool indeed, adding the emoji of the Easter Island Head. Another player, u/stovemonky, referenced a popular line from the movie Night at the Museum, where the Easter Island Head asks the protagonist for gum.

The bizarre world of Minecraft

The end portal bug led to making it non-functional (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/Ok_Warthog_8870)

Minecraft’s world generation is a fascinating process that creates procedurally generated landscapes. Every new world spawns with unique terrain, featuring mountains, hills, plains, and even other structures such as desert temples, illager towers, etc.

However, the terrain generation can lead to bizarre formations. Players have stumbled upon floating islands and caves that twist and turn in strange ways. Villages can spawn inside caves, while shipwrecks may appear on land, even on top of other structures.

Most of the time, such bugs are hilarious and fun to share. Unfortunately, bugs are not limited to being harmless. Players have encountered structures that hamper the gameplay experience. For example, a player recently shared images showing how a ruined nether portal spawned next to the end portal, destroying parts of it. This made the end portal useless.

