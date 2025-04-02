Minecraft launcher adds new features in celebration of April Fools' 2025

Mojang Studios recently released the Minecraft April Fools' update called Craftmine. It arrived as a snapshot that can be downloaded from the official game launcher. However, the developer did not stop there, as it also added a bizarre yet interesting minigame to the launcher itself.

This April Fools' minigame consists of many animations that gradually appear on the launcher, offering a fun time-pass activity for fans. Here is everything to know about the new Minecraft launcher minigame on April Fools' Day.

All major details about the Minecraft launcher April Fools 2025 minigame

How to play the April Fools' 2025 minigame on Minecraft launcher

The launcher's visuals and animation will go to bizarre heights as players level up (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft launcher minigame was released by Mojang Studios on April 1, 2025, as part of its April Fools update, along with a snapshot called Craftmine. The launcher's minigame, however, was completely different from the Craftmine snapshot since it had different features.

When players open the launcher, they will see that there is a new bar at the bottom of it. It shows an in-game map texture and a player dot moving from left to right, displaying the bar's progression.

When the bar is full, players will be able to select a skill from the bottom left corner of the launcher. A new skill window will open where they can toggle on and off features that they unlocked after filling the bar once.

Each skill on this list can be unlocked after filling up the launcher bar once (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

The actual process of the minigame is to stay in the launcher and interact with it as much as possible. First, players need to keep the launcher maximized to be able to level up. Furthermore, if they move the cursor and click on multiple tabs, the progression bar at the bottom will fill up even faster.

One of the best ways to level up quickly is to keep toggling the falling leaves' effect on and off. This will allow players to fill up the bar and unlock loads of skills in a matter of minutes.

What are the skills in the Minecraft launcher's April Fools' 2025 minigame?

Skills are essentially bizarre launcher animations (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

When the launcher progression bar fills up and resets, players can toggle on a new skill, which is a visual feature, and apply it to the launcher. The images above show some of these skills.

One of them hilariously enlarges the "play" and "buy now" buttons. Many also add swords, flowers, and even moving mob heads to the cursor. Higher-level skills will change the font style of the launcher, and even add a weather system, along with falling diamonds.

This way, players can completely change the look and feel of the launcher through the April Fool's update.

