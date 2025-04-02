How to level up Minecraft Launcher skills

Minecraft is a fun game, but the developers make it even better during April Fool’s Day. Mojang Studios has had this tradition of releasing some unique and surprisingly well-thought-out updates that add new mechanics, achievements, tools, and weapons. Last year was the potato dimension and this year, it’s all about leveling up your skills.

Ad

While Minecraft got a new minecrafter tool that allows you to make unique levels or worlds to explore, the developers also added a nifty update to the official launcher of the game. A progress bar at the bottom indicates your current skill level and you can unlock cool features and tricks as your level goes up. Here’s how you can level up in this special feature.

Leveling up your Minecraft Launcher skills

Some of the skills you can unlock as you level up (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

When you open Minecraft Launcher, you will notice a new UI element at the bottom of the screen. It also has a player indicator icon that points to the right of the screen and also displays your current skill. This is your skill bar, and as you progress, you will unlock new skills and easter eggs.

Ad

Trending

To level up, all you need to do is keep Minecraft Launcher open and maximized as long as you can. Additionally, make sure to move around your mouse pointer to increase your skills.

Some players have found that switching between Java and Bedrock options increases your level faster. This is great if you want to get ahead faster, without just keeping your computer idle.

Moreover, switching between tabs increases your level faster, and spam-clicking on the leaves is another effective way to level up. It seems that the more you interact with the launcher, the faster you level up.

Ad

Try interacting with the launcher in different ways and see which one works the best for you. As you level up, click on the “Select Skill” option to unlock and enable different unique abilities.

The last two skills are unobtainable (Image via Mojang Studios)

There are some interesting skills such as Soothing Sounds for level 1, Creator Spotlight for level 3, and Launcher Companion for level 5. Some of the skills will mess up the UI of the launcher, such as making the "Play" button comically large.

Ad

Getting to a higher level should not take much time as there are ways to level up faster. You should be able to try out all the skills and reach the maximum level in a short period. At max level, you will unlock the “Cubic Zirconia Gem Storm” and “L337 M1N3Cr4f7 13/31_100” skills, the latter translating to “LEET Minecraft Level 100.”

The skills can completely mess up the launcher UI (Image via Mojang Studios)

If you notice, there are also two skills that come with level 9001. This is a reference to the popular anime series Dragon Ball Z, and you cannot obtain these skills as they are restricted to the developers of the launcher.

Ad

Some players have tried changing the files of the game to get to level 9001. However, doing it results in getting the achievement "launcher hacker" instead of unlocking the developer skill. Additionally, the free cape mentioned in the update appears to be just a joke, as there’s no actual way to obtain it.

Comment byu/opx99z from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Apart from this, the developers also released the Craftmine update that adds a new tool called the “Craftminer,” which allows you to combine different items in the game to create new worlds. It is a bizarre yet fun addition that encapsulates the essence of the April Fool’s updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!