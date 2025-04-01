What is Minecraft Craftmine update? Everything you need to know about April Fools 2025 snapshot

Minecraft tends to take April Fools quite seriously, with unique content often released just for this day. Last year, developer Mojang released a new Potato dimension with multiple fresh items, weapons, tools, and even a boss that presented a good challenge even for the seasoned player. This year, the game has taken things to the next level.

Minecraft is getting the Craftmine update for April Fool’s, and it can be described as a bizarre addition that will confuse you more. However, from what the developers have shown in the trailer, it seems interesting. Here’s everything you should know about the update.

Everything about Minecraft Craftmine update

This item enables you to craft mines (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Craftmine update, which is a twist in the name of the game, introduces a brand new mechanic that allows you to create new “mines” or levels that can be explored. These levels contain multiple interesting items that can be used to make more of these unique mines or levels.

When you enter the game world, everything looks normal except for one item that resembles a green sculk shrieker. This is the module with which you interact with and access the mines.

Using this item, you can essentially craft new worlds with random items such as cows, magma cubes, tree saplings, etc. It sounds bizarre, and the worlds generated with this “minecrafter” are similarly absurd. But that is the essence of the April Fool’s update.

The update adds some interesting mechanics to the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Once you enter these mines, you must collect resources and items to unlock perks and make more unique mines. Collect XP, level up your abilities, and collect more items while finding the exits of the mines. Then, craft another mine, find more XP, and keep climbing up the ladder of upgrading your character.

Finding the exit of a mine will result in getting a lot of different rewards. You also get to keep a “memory” of the mine in the Memory Lane section of the world. This area lets you access any of the previously completed mines. Upon entering an already completed mine, you get an Eye of Exit item that lets you return to the main area without completing the tasks again.

You can download the update from the Minecraft Launcher. Head over to the installation tab and then select the specific update from the version dropdown menu. Download it and then install the update. Once done, go to the launch page and then select the update version before clicking on the play option.

