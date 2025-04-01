How to download Minecraft April Fools 2025 Craftmine update

It's April 1, and for the Minecraft community, that means an April Fools update. For the last few years, Mojang has released an April Fools update annually, and 2025 is no different.

For April Fools 2025, Mojang has introduced a update titled Craftmine. As you might guess from its name, the Craftmine update seems to be the opposite of the original game. In this update, you can craft your own mines. That might sound confusing, but don’t worry, April Fools updates are meant to be that way.

Follow this guide to learn how to download the Minecraft Craftmine update.

Minecraft April Fools 2025 Snapshot: The Craftmine update download guide

Minecraft Craftmine update home screen (Image via Mojang)

The Craftmine update is a new snapshot (version 25w14craftmine) released for Java Edition. Like previous April Fools snapshots, the Craftmine update is available for Java Edition only. Unlike last year’s Poisonous Potato update, there is no add-on option for Bedrock Edition.

To download the Minecraft Craftmine update, follow these steps:

Open the official Minecraft Launcher. Go to the Installations tab. Enable Snapshots. Select the Latest Snapshot (25w14craftmine) and launch the game.

That’s all you need to do to install the April Fools 2025 snapshot. Upon launching the game, you will enter the Craftmine update. You will immediately notice the difference, as the usual Spring to Life panorama has been replaced by an animated scene straight out of The Matrix movie.

How to play Minecraft: The Craftmine Update

Craftmine update is weird as expected (Image via Mojang)

Like all April Fools updates, the Craftmine update is far from the Minecraft we know. After launching the game, click on Singleplayer and create a new world. Since this is an April Fools snapshot, you cannot use worlds from other game versions and must create a fresh world.

When you enter this new world, you will spawn on a stone platform surrounded by an animated The Matrix-like effect. At the center of the platform, you will find a Craftminer block, which allows you to craft a mine. Ahead of the Craftminer is the Memory Lane, an endless area with multiple Mine Revisitor blocks. There are also two doors on this platform. Clicking on them will display a cryptic message: “Doors yearn for the keys!”

Inside the Craftminer (Image via Mojang)

To start playing the Craftmine update:

Click on the Craftminer and select a Mine Ingredient of your choice. There will already be a default Mine Ingredient in the table. After selecting the ingredient, create the mine. Approach the Craftminer to be teleported into the mine you just created.

Once inside the mine, your goal is to find the mine exit. Right-click on the exit to leave the world. Successfully exiting a mine will reward you with XP and a Shimmery Key.

While inside the mine, you can complete various challenges, such as fighting specific mobs and mining blocks, to unlock new Mine Ingredients. These ingredients allow you to create different mines and explore unique worlds.

That’s the main concept behind Minecraft’s 2025 April Fools update: craft mines, explore strange worlds, and see what surprises Mojang has in store!

