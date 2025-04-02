Minecraft player builds beautiful and realistic mountain terrain

Minecraft players have always amazed the community with their massive builds that often take months or even years to complete. Players take up incredibly difficult projects, making structures such as castles, towns, and large landscaping projects, including islands and mountains.

A Minecraft player who goes by the name u/teswave shared some images on the subreddit where other talented builders show off their builds. The pictures featured massive mountain terrain with a snowy peak, rocky regions, and some vegetation. According to the original poster, the height limit of this build is 512 blocks.

Reacting to this post, u/spicyhotnoodle questioned why Mojang Studios couldn't add mountain generation in a game like this, as it would make the world look so much better.

Replying to the comment, another player, u/Cool-Delivery-3773, said that there are mods, such as terrain mods by JJThunder, that can add similar mountains. That said, one must have a powerful PC to run the modded game.

u/cycaladium loved the glaciers in the build and asked the original poster if they would want to add rivers to make the mountain look more realistic. The user said wanted to see how a river would fit in the build.

The original poster replied to the comment saying that there are small streams already in the mountain, as shown by one of the pictures.

Redditors react to the build (Image via Reddit)

u/SlingingSpider asked if this map would be released for everyone, as they would love to make a survival world where they create a safe passage to the top of a massive mountain. The original poster replied that if the post got 2,000 upvotes, they would turn it into a map.

Incredibly large builds in Minecraft

The Mount Everest build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Amon6669/Mojang Studios)

This is not the first time someone has made a massive mountain in the blocky world. Recently, another player shared some images on the subreddit showing how they created a 1:2 scale Mount Everest in Minecraft with every minute detail added to make it as realistic as possible. Other players could download the map and try to scale the mountain.

Since there are so many different blocks in the game, builders can use a combination of the blocks to add detail to their builds. Some even use mods to increase the height limit of the game, while others use tools such as WorldEdit to make the process a bit easier. However, some players choose the difficult route, building a structure in either Survival or even Hardcore mode.

