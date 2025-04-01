How to craft in Minecraft Craftmine update (April Fools 2025)

Similar to previous years, Mojang has released an April Fools snapshot for Minecraft, titled the Craftmine update. Some players might have guessed the update’s theme based on its name. While Minecraft is about crafting blocks, Craftmine changes the game by making it about crafting mines. Although it might sound odd, that is exactly what this update does.

In the Minecraft Craftmine update, you have the power to craft entire new worlds called mines. Even though they are named mines, they are quite similar to regular worlds but with some modified rules. For example, only certain animals and blocks will spawn in these worlds. At first, you can only store items in your inventory and do not have the option to craft items directly.

The most confusing aspect of Minecraft Craftmine update is crafting items. If you are unsure how crafting works, here’s how to do it.

Minecraft Craftmine update guide: How to craft items

Craftminer block UI (Image via Mojang)_

When you start playing the Minecraft Craftmine update, you will spawn in a dark room with the Craftminer block at its center. You can interact with this block to create your first mine and enter it.

Upon entering the world, you will notice that you only have access to the item slots in your hotbar while the rest of your inventory is locked. Additionally, you do not have access to the 2x2 crafting grid in your inventory.

Use crafter to make a crafting table (Image via Mojang)

To craft items in the Craftmine update, you must use the Crafter block found at the altar where you spawn. At this location, you will find a Crafter with a lever attached to it.

Follow these steps to craft items:

Find a tree and collect a block of wood. Place the wood in the Crafter to obtain four wooden planks. Place the four wooden planks in a 2x2 grid inside the Crafter. Activate the lever to craft a crafting table.

That’s it! You have now crafted a crafting table, which you can use to craft other items in the Craftmine update.

Also Read: How to play April Fools 2025 Craftmine update

How to unlock more inventory slots in Minecraft Craftmine update

Unlock inventory space and crafting menu (Image via Mojang)

A major challenge in the Craftmine update is the lack of inventory space, as the goal is to explore and collect Mine Effects. Since you only start with nine hotbar slots, managing items can be difficult. However, inventory expansion is possible.

After exiting a mine using a Mine Exit, you will earn XP, which you can spend on unlocking upgrades in the Player Unlocks menu. These upgrades allow you to expand your inventory, gain access to a 3x3 crafting grid, and enable other crafting features.

By unlocking these upgrades, you can gradually expand your inventory space and improve your crafting experience in the Craftmine update.

Also Read: How to download April Fools 2025 Craftmine update

