Minecraft Java 1.21.5 update patch notes: Animal variants, spawn egg revamp, ambient blocks, QoL changes, and more

After nearly three months of The Garden Awakens, Minecraft is back with another exciting game drop for fans to enjoy, titled Spring to Life. This update breathes fresh life into many Overworld biomes that have started to feel dull due to a lack of new features.
The Minecraft 1.21.5 update introduces two new variants for pigs, chickens, and cows, depending on whether they spawn in a warm or cold biome. As for the original variants, they are now referred to as temperate animals. Apart from animal variants, Mojang has added plenty of new blocks to enhance the aesthetics and ambiance of various Overworld biomes, such as plains, deserts, rivers, swamps, and more.
The Minecraft 1.21.5 update has also overhauled spawn egg designs, added ambient sounds to deserts and badlands, introduced several quality-of-life features, and implemented numerous bug fixes. Continue reading to check the patch notes for the Minecraft 1.21.5 update for Java Edition.
Minecraft 1.21.5 update patch notes: Everything you need to know
New Features
- Added cold and warm variants for the Pig, Cow and Chicken
- Sheep now spawn with wool color dependent on the biome in which they spawn
- Added new sound variants for Wolves
- Overhauled the visuals of each Spawn Egg to improve readability and accessibility
- Added fallen tree generation
- Added Firefly Bush block
- Added Leaf Litter block
- Added Wildflowers block
- Added Bush block
- Added Short Dry Grass and Tall Dry Grass blocks
- Added Cactus Flower block which can grow on Cactus blocks
- Added new falling leaf particles to all Leaves blocks that did not already have them
- Added new ambient block sounds in the Desert and Badlands biomes
- Added language support for Kyrgyz
Farm Animal Variants
Warm and cold variants have been added for the following animals:
- Pig
- Cow
- Chicken
- The variant is determined by the biome they spawn in
- Temperate variant - The variants we are all familiar with, spawns by default where the other variants do not
Cold variant - A variant that will be selected if spawned (naturally or by player) in these biomes:
- Cold Ocean
- Deep Cold Ocean
- Deep Dark
- Deep Frozen Ocean
- End Barrens
- End Highlands
- End Midlands
- Frozen Ocean
- Frozen Peaks
- Frozen River
- Grove
- Ice Spikes
- Jagged Peaks
- Old Growth Pine Taiga
- Old Growth Spruce Taiga
- Small End Islands
- Snowy Beach
- Snowy Plains
- Snowy Slopes
- Snowy Taiga
- Stony Peaks
- Taiga
- The End
- Windswept Forest
- Windswept Gravelly Hills
- Windswept Hills
Warm variant - A variant that will be selected if spawned (naturally or by player) in these biomes:
- Badlands
- Bamboo Jungle
- Basalt Deltas
- Crimson Forest
- Deep Lukewarm Ocean
- Desert
- Eroded Badlands
- Jungle
- Lukewarm Ocean
- Mangrove Swamp
- Nether Wastes
- Savanna
- Savanna Plateau
- Soul Sand Valley
- Sparse Jungle
- Warm Ocean
- Warped Forest
- Windswept Savanna
- Wooded Badlands
When bred by a player, a baby variant will not be chosen by the current biome, but instead randomly selected from one of the parents' variants
- Two new Egg items have been added for the warm and cold Chicken variants
- Blue Egg - The Egg that is laid by and can hatch cold Chicken variants
- Brown Egg - The Egg that is laid by and can hatch warm Chicken variants
Sheep Wool Color in Warm and Cold Biomes
- Sheep now spawn with wool color dependent on the biome in which they spawn:
- Temperate biomes: (these colors are unchanged from previous behavior)
- Common Sheep color is white
- Uncommon Sheep colors are black, gray, light gray and brown
- There is a rare chance for a pink Sheep to spawn
- Cold biomes:
- Common Sheep color is black
- Uncommon Sheep colors are gray, light gray, white and brown
- There is a rare chance for a pink Sheep to spawn
- Warm biomes:
- Common Sheep color is brown
- Uncommon Sheep colors are gray, light gray, white and black
- There is a rare chance for a pink Sheep to spawn
Wolf Sounds Variants
- Added 6 new Wolf sound variants with unique ambient, hurt, death, growl, whine, and pant sounds
- The new sounds are part of variants that are called "Big", "Cute", "Puglin", "Angry", "Grumpy", and "Sad"
- The original Wolf sounds now are used for the variant called "Classic"
- Every Wolf will have a sound variant randomly assigned to it from these 7 variants
- The sound variant is not related to the texture variant
Spawn Egg Visuals Overhaul
Each Spawn Egg now has their own unique visual which captures the personality and character of the mob it spawns
- Each egg visual varies in shape to reflect the in-world size of the mob it spawns
- For example, smaller mobs tend to have a smaller Spawn Egg
Fallen Trees
Fallen trees are a new decorative variant of trees
- Fallen trees come in four different wood type variants:
- Oak
- Birch
- Jungle
- Spruce
- Birch fallen trees come in a shorter and a longer version
- Some fallen trees can be decorated with Mushrooms or Vines
- Fallen trees can be found in all biomes where their standing tree variant grows, except the following:
- Bamboo Jungle
- Flower Forest (has fallen Birch trees but not fallen Oak trees)
- Grove
- Meadow
- River
Firefly Bush
The Firefly Bush is found adjacent to water in Swamps, Mangrove Swamps, Badlands, and near Rivers
- When it is dark, glowing firefly particles appear around the Firefly Bush
- Using Bone Meal on a Firefly Bush grows a Firefly Bush in a random adjacent space if possible
- The Firefly Bush emits a light level of 2
- The Firefly Bush has a chance of playing ambient sounds when these conditions are met:
- it is night
- it is not blocked from above by any collidable block except leaves
Leaf Litter
- Leaf Litter is a new type of decorative block which can be found in the Forests, Dark Forests and Wooded Badlands
- Note: Leaf Litter is only spawned as part of world generation, and does not regenerate during gameplay
- Leaf Litter can have different amounts of leaves in one block space
- Up to four Leaf Litter pieces can be placed in the same block space
- Placing a Leaf Litter into an existing Leaf Litter block increases the amount of leaves
- Leaf Litter can be placed in four orientations
- Leaf Litter can be placed on any block with a full top face
- Leaf Litter can be created by smelting any type of Leaves block
- Leaf Litter can be used as fuel for smelting
- Leaf Litter can be used in the Composter
- Leaf Litter has unique block sounds
- Leaf Litter is tinted based on which biome it is in
- Leaf Litter is replaceable when building
Wildflowers
Wildflowers are a new type of flower which grow in Birch Forests, Old Growth Birch Forests and Meadows
- Wildflowers can have different amounts of flowers in one block space
- Up to four Wildflowers can be placed in the same block space
- Placing a Wildflower into an existing Wildflowers block increases the amount of flowers
- Using Bone Meal on Wildflowers will produce more Wildflowers
- Wildflowers can be placed in four orientations
- Wildflowers can be crafted into Yellow Dye
Bush
- The Bush is a new type of decorative block that can be found in small patches in the following biomes:
- Birch Forest
- Forest
- Frozen River
- Old Growth Birch Forest
- Plains
- River
- Windswept Forest
- Windswept Gravelly Hills
- Windswept Hills
- The Bush can be used in the Composter
- Using Bone Meal on a Bush grows a Bush in a random adjacent space if possible
- A Bush only drops when broken with Shears or a Silk Touch tool
- The Bush is replaceable when building
Short and Tall Dry Grass
- Added two new types of grass: Short Dry Grass and Tall Dry Grass
- Both are 1 block high, which means Tall Dry Grass differs from regular Tall Grass which is 2 blocks high
- Both generate in the Desert and Badlands biomes
- Both can be placed on types of Sand, Terracotta, Dirt blocks, and Farmland like the Dead Bush
- Both can be bonemealed
- Using Bone Meal on Short Dry Grass grows it into a Tall Dry Grass
- Using Bone Meal on Tall Dry Grass grows a Short Dry Grass in a random adjacent space if possible
- Both can be used in the Composter
- Sheep can eat both to regrow their wool
- Both can be used as fuel for smelting
- Both are replaceable when building
Cactus Flower
Cactus Flower is a new type of flower that has a chance of generating on Cactuses in Deserts and Badlands
- Cactus Flower can be placed on Cactus blocks, Farmland, or any block which has center support at the top of the block
- Cactus Flowers have a chance of growing on Cactus blocks instead of the Cactus growing taller
- If a Cactus is 1-2 blocks tall, the Cactus Flower has a 10% chance to grow
- If a Cactus is 3 blocks or taller the Cactus Flower has a 25% chance to grow
- Cactus Flowers will only grow if they have space on all four sides
- Cactus Flowers can be used in the Composter
- A Cactus Flower can be used to craft 1 Pink Dye
Falling Leaf Particles
- All Leaves blocks now have chance of spawning falling leaf particles
- The following blocks are affected by this change:
- Acacia Leaves
- Azalea Leaves
- Birch Leaves
- Dark Oak Leaves
- Flowering Azalea Leaves
- Jungle Leaves
- Mangrove Leaves
- Oak Leaves
- Spruce Leaves
New Ambient Sounds for Desert and Badlands
- Sand, Red Sand and Terracotta of any color have a chance of playing ambient sounds when surrounded by another block in the same group on at least 3 sides, at a distance of 8 blocks
- block.sand.idle can be played in any biome
- block.sand.wind only plays when in Desert or Badlands biomes
- Dead Bush blocks have a chance of playing ambient sounds when placed on top of two blocks that are any color of Terracotta, Sand or Red Sand blocks in any biome
Changes in Minecraft 1.21.5 update
- The main menu panorama has been updated for the "Spring to Life" drop
- Beacons and their beams now render beyond 16 chunks, up to the client render distance
- To keep it easily visible at large distances, the beam is rendered thicker the further away you are
- The beam now renders up to 2048 blocks high, up from 1024
- Lodestones have a new crafting recipe and can now be found in Ruined Portals
- The trades of the Cartographer and Wandering Trader have been updated
- Bundles can now be found in some of the Chests in Villages
- Updates to Camel, Chicken, Cow, Pig, and Sheep spawning
- Zombified Piglins now need to be killed by a Player to drop the Player-specific loot such as experience
- This makes them consistent with all other mobs in the game
- Changes to world generation of the Pale Garden and Meadow biomes
- Chunks loaded by a portal will now be re-loaded again automatically when the world is reopened
- Improved how simulation distance affects block ticks
- Tweaks to the Creaking and Creaking Heart
- Textures and models for temperate Cow, Mooshrooms and Sheep have been updated
- Minor tweaks to existing Blocks, Items and Entities
- Various changes and tweaks to sounds
- Minor improvements to world uploads in Realms
- Reverted fix MC-152728 - "The player continues sprinting when performing actions that slow them down"
Developer's Note:After consideration, we have decided to revert this fix. While we do want to revisit these mechanics in the future, it's clear that these recent fixes alone didn't quite hit the mark and caused too many negative side effects for parkour, speedbridging, and movement in general
- If the game detects that the last startup did not complete normally, the fullscreen option will now be reset
Lodestone Changes
- The Lodestone is now crafted from 1 Iron Ingot surrounded by 8 Chiseled Stone Bricks
- Lodestones can now be found as loot at Ruined Portals in the Overworld or Nether
- Advancement "Country Lode, Take me Home" has been moved from the "Nether" category to the "Adventure" category
Cartographer and Wandering Trader Trade Rebalance
Cartographer Trades
- Cartographers now sell 7 new maps each pointing to a different village or other structures in a different biome
- Cartographers from different village types will sell a different range of maps and colored banners
- Some prices and quantities have also been adjusted
Wandering Trader Trades
- The Wandering Trader now has better prices, more trades and a larger amount of stock for many items
- They will also now buy basic supplies from players, so it is possible to get some Emeralds by helping them prepare for their next journey - even if you don't feel like buying anything
- The Wandering Trader will offer to buy two items from this list:
- Water Bottle
- Water Bucket
- Milk Bucket
- Fermented Spider Eye
- Baked Potato
- Hay Bale
- Wandering Traders now have a chance of selling these items (in addition to their previous trades):
- Logs (Acacia, Birch, Dark Oak, Jungle, Oak, Spruce, Pale Oak or Cherry)
- Enchanted Iron Pickaxe
- Potion of Invisibility
Mob Spawning Changes
- Camels now spawn in Deserts
- Chickens, Cows, Pigs, and Sheep can now spawn in Badlands
World Generation Changes
- The Pale Garden biome now occupies more space that was previously taken by Dark Forest
- Woodland Mansions can now generate in the Pale Garden biome
- Short Grass now generates slightly sparser in Meadows
Simulation Distance
- Any block in simulation distance of a player, or loaded by another source of chunk loading such as Ender Pearls, may now receive random ticks instead of 8 chunks just around players
- For example: if a chunk is loaded by an Ender Pearl or is in the spawn chunks, crops are able to grow, Ice can melt, Snow can fall, and a Cauldron can be filled by rain
- Mob spawning, Lava spreading fire, and Lightning strikes still occur in the previous radius of 8 chunks around players
- Fire will no longer burn or spread if no player is within 8 chunks
Creaking and Creaking Heart
- Creakings can now be named using Name Tags
- Named Creakings will persist through the day
- However, they will still be torn down if stuck with a player or if too far from their Heart
- Named Creakings are still resistant to all damage, and can communicate with their Hearts via particles
- Creaking Hearts correctly placed between Logs have a new dormant texture during the day
- Dormant Creaking Hearts cannot spawn new Creakings or Resin
- The transition between the awake and dormant states for Creaking Hearts, as well as the transition of Eye Blossoms is now based on the fixed day time
- All these behaviors are no longer affected by weather or dimension brightness
Mob Texture and Model Changes
- The look of the temperate Cow has been slightly updated to have an extruded snout
- The look of both Mooshroom variants have been slightly updated to have an extruded snout
- Sheep's wool undercoat is now also colored when dyed
- The Sheep wool texture has been tweaked to remove the stark line at the back
Minor Tweaks to Blocks, Items and Entities
- Sheep can now eat Fern blocks
- Landing on Powdered Snow with Leather Boots equipped after falling further than 2.5 blocks will now make entities fall through the snow
- Jumping or falling less than 2.5 blocks allows the entity to land on top of the snow like before
- Saddles equipped onto Pigs or Striders will now maintain properties such as custom name when dropped
- Bubble columns produce less particles and sounds when entities are unaffected by them are inside them
- Pale Oak Leaves and Pale Oak Saplings have an updated map color
- Improved tooltips for the Crossbow and all container items
Item Tooltips
- Crossbows will now show all charged projectiles in their tooltip instead of just the first
- All charged projectiles will also add their entire tooltip as a subsection, instead of only Fireworks
- All container items with stored contents, such as a Chest picked with Ctrl+Pick Block, will now list the first 4 items in their tooltip just like Shulker Boxes
Sound Changes
- The volume of the narrator is now affected by the game's configured volume in the "Voice" category
- Added new break, place, step, fall and hit sounds for Iron Blocks, Iron Bars, Iron Trapdoors, Iron Doors and Heavy Weighted Pressure Plates
- The breaking sound for the "grass" sound type has been lowered
- Blocks that are broken by a Piston now play their breaking sound
- Ambient block sounds in Desert, Badlands and Pale Garden which are only used for ambience have been moved from the "Blocks" to the 'Ambient/Environment' category
Realms World Uploads
- Uploading a world to Realms will now enable Command Blocks by default
- It is now possible to upload Hardcore singleplayer worlds to Realms
Fixed bugs in Minecraft 1.21.5 update
- MC-7697 - Tridents or arrows shot through lava sometimes don't catch fire
- MC-13738 - Invisible saddle when using invisibility potion on a horse, donkey or mule
- MC-55800 - Successful "/fill air destroy" commands give error message and return 0 for result/success
- MC-56653 - Zombified Piglins drop XP and rare drops if killed by anything while in angered state
- MC-80243 - Saddles don't apply attribute modifiers when worn by entities
- MC-90212 - You cannot hang on to climbable blocks while gliding with elytra
- MC-93185 - The exit portal in the end generates at highest block at 0 0 which can make it generate incomplete
- MC-97244 - The "minecraft:enchant.thorns.hit" sound event doesn't play when non-player entities are damaged by the thorns enchantment
- MC-98271 - The sound of blocking with a shield is only hearable by other players (not the person blocking)
- MC-101556 - Nether Portal teleport range is too large (equivalent to a full block)
- MC-108495 - Non-LivingBase entities can be on a team (and show color) but can't be targeted using team=
- MC-113878 - Attribute modifiers description for chest is misleading / "When on body" instead of "When on chest"
- MC-117574 - Using /setblock or /fill to re-place a block entity keeps old NBT (if no NBT specified) but clears inventories, even when the command fails
- MC-118092 - Crafting recipe unlock toast says "New Recipes Unlocked!" even when only one recipe was unlocked
- MC-118470 - Narrator plays at full volume when volume is off
- MC-122840 - "/data remove" cannot delete beam_target tag in End Crystals
- MC-128079 - Statistic for using shears doesn't increase when mining certain blocks
- MC-135192 - Boats are immediately sunken if there is a string on the surface of the water
- MC-141297 - You cannot set lit state of redstone torches using setblock, debug stick and BlockStateTag, to be to opposite of the situation it would be in
- MC-152382 - End gateways and end portals don't fade away with render distance fog
- MC-153392 - Unable to remove villager gossips using /data remove
- MC-157196 - Tamed animals cannot be added to a team
- MC-160304 - Sneaking on ice can change direction of movement to lines along axis
- MC-165421 - Bubble columns have the opposite effect on wind charges
- MC-165461 - Crossbow loading animation stops after loading, even when still holding down right click
- MC-165711 - Eye of ender hitbox always lags behind the animation
- MC-167125 - Rounding error on fall damage
- MC-168262 - Dead bushes cannot be placed on farmland
- MC-170134 - Minecraft uses several times more VRAM than needed after exploring terrain for a while
- MC-176233 - Crossbows no longer have a transition after loading
- MC-177522 - Wolf barking and whining sounds are subtitled as "Wolf pants"
- MC-183329 - Nether portal teleport overlay does not show up if the player has the nausea effect
- MC-183623 - Hardcore worlds in the world menu have a comma after the red exclamation mark
- MC-184530 - Player movement at low speeds is biased towards cardinal directions
- MC-184681 - Customized worlds still say "Buffet world customization" since 20w21a
- MC-186241 - World border faces are rendered incorrectly with "Fabulous!" graphics
- MC-189525 - Armored entities from pre-1.9 worlds upgrade to dual wielding armor
- MC-190000 - Saddles equipped on horses cannot be replaced without removing them first
- MC-193404 - Changing a powered or activator rail to powered using a debug stick or /setblock does not work
- MC-200311 - Advancement background texture referencing is inconsistent with models
- MC-202226 - /recipe give or take for one recipe says "recipes"
- MC-203550 - Blocks broken by pistons do not play breaking sounds
- MC-220091 - Summoning falling_block entities with BlockState NBT set to any air block (air, cave_air, void_air) default to sand
- MC-220672 - Inconsistent pluralization in customize world preset heading source string
- MC-222876 - "Buffet world customization" is incorrectly capitalized
- MC-226772 - Shulker box opening / closing subtitle shows "Shulker"
- MC-227097 - End portals delete blocks that are inside of the portal
- MC-230445 - End portals and end gateways are not rendered properly with the Blindness or Darkness effects
- MC-231331 - Advancement toasts continue to appear despite the said advancements being revoked shortly after
- MC-236100 - End crystal beam appears to be black
- MC-239705 - Sprinting forward while facing a certain angle pushes the player either to the left or to the right
- MC-241951 - Player momentum on X and Z axis are cancelled separately at low values
- MC-248099 - Mob pathfinding breaks after falling into water accidentally while walking
- MC-253721 - Wrong logs when running /op @a
- MC-255756 - When the shield is broken between players, the attacking side has no shield breaking sound
- MC-256469 - Invisible camels don't show their saddles
- MC-257133 - Desync when placing large paintings with NBT on a small space
- MC-258253 - Spawn egg particles use an uncolored spawn egg overlay
- MC-260440 - Players can no longer activate swimming mode in water while flying with elytra
- MC-261385 - Bubble columns act differently at the surface depending on non-air blocks
- MC-262928 - The "minecraft:entity.player.hurt" sound is no longer played when players receive thorns damage from guardians or elder guardians
- MC-262939 - Changing dimensions or respawning with nausea effect active displays nether portal overlay
- MC-265514 - HRTF stuck on even when directional audio is set to off in update 1.20.2
- MC-266912 - Saddle equipping sounds aren't played when saddles are equipped on horses, donkeys, mules, or camels shortly after the said entity is summoned
- MC-267221 - "value" within "change_page" clickEvent json looks for a string instead of an integer
- MC-267323 - Items fields with old boolean JSON formatting are cleared upon world update
- MC-268942 - The swimming animation no longer displays when gliding with an elytra and swimming at the same time
- MC-269386 - Flow Pottery Sherd is not in the correct spot in the creative inventory
- MC-269637 - Horses can wear multiple saddles but not multiple horse armor
- MC-270043 - Reduced armor glint applies to tridents
- MC-270192 - The saddles of some entities stay visible through their death animation
- MC-270197 - The saddle on pigs and striders stays visible through their death animation
- MC-270220 - Granting all advancements results in prolonged, disruptive and loud audio spam
- MC-271065 - Diagonal player movement is not normalized when holding two movement keys
- MC-272100 - Unused palette pixels in horse textures (horse_[brown/chestnut/creamy/white].png)
- MC-272790 - Shulker boxes and other blocks in the end exit portal when it changes state are not dropped as items
- MC-273338 - Flying boat glitch using string and rising bubble columns
- MC-274187 - The sweeping attack from a sword enchanted with Fire Aspect can ignite other players with PVP disabled
- MC-274258 - All horse textures contain an unused chest bag texture
- MC-275994 - Having the pie chart open while the window is unfocused spams the logs
- MC-276061 - Decorated pot sherds don't visually update until relog when replacing with blank pot
- MC-276861 - The player can sometimes teleport through blocked end portals when moving very fast
- MC-277403 - Flaming arrows and tridents still don't extinguish when water is placed in their location
- MC-277537 - Pale moss carpets sometimes generate disjointed
- MC-277780 - Minecraft resaves all maps with every autosave even after the 1st patch
- MC-277807 - Teleporting the player's mount causes rotation de-sync, previously did not
- MC-277865 - The animation of boats in bubble columns breaks when over a certain "Time" in level.dat
- MC-277922 - Boats in 1 block high downward bubble column will continue to rock back and forth
- MC-278040 - Creaking swim pathfinding breaks after being submerged
- MC-278096 - "Fabulous!" graphics and clouds disabled causes all particles to linger in frame buffer for one frame
- MC-278140 - The "/fill" command doesn't work properly with the directional states of several blocks placed adjacent to one another
- MC-278164 - Click sound is played twice when you click a setting button and there's a slider under the mouse in the next screen
- MC-278204 - Blaze fireballs now cause TNT minecarts to explode instantly
- MC-278249 - Experience orb positions desync severely and abruptly correct themselves
- MC-278375 - Feeding wheat or hay bale to llama or trader llama with maximum Temper causes item stack to be desynced
- MC-278376 - Arrows and tridents act weirdly in one block deep bubble columns
- MC-278400 - Arrows and tridents move after hitting a block in flowing lava
- MC-278417 - Arrows and tridents on fire and stuck in the ground cannot be extinguished by rain
- MC-278422 - Reloading the world after removing Owner tag from a sitting tamed wolf with /data remove makes the wolf moving and sitting at the same time
- MC-278455 - Slow sideways movement in spectator mode is wrong at angles which aren't (close to) a multiple of 45°
- MC-278493 - Tamed wolves which are angry at creakings remain angry when said creakings despawn
- MC-278502 - Weeping and twisting vines disconnect
- MC-278552 - minecraft:entity.player.big_fall no longer plays the sound when falling from great height
- MC-278585 - Players can get stuck when landing on the edge of powder snow
- MC-278591 - Ender dragon spawn egg is no longer given when using pick block on the ender dragon entity
- MC-278615 - Reinforcement zombified piglins are angry at you even if you killed the "caller" in one hit
- MC-278621 - Client/server desync when placing powder snow while landing in it
- MC-278627 - Players wearing leather boots will take fall damage when landing on the edge of powder snow
- MC-278634 - Trying to /setblock a 'waterlogged=true' state on (glow_lichen, resin_clump, sculk_vein, etc.) produces an error
- MC-278639 - Tripwire hooks are not activated by shulker bullets
- MC-278659 - Attacking a natural stationary creaking does not trigger sculk sensors
- MC-278673 - The x-rotation of /teleport is limited to ±90 degrees relative to the entity's original angle
- MC-278683 - Mobs spawned from spawners or /summon never drop their equipment
- MC-278708 - Throwing ender pearls while mounted only dismounts you, without teleporting
- MC-278728 - smithing_transform recipes can't set an item's components back to default
- MC-278733 - Breaking a double resin brick slab block only returns a single slab
- MC-278734 - Sheep's heads stutter when they look up or down
- MC-278755 - Teleporting far away while riding an entity softlocks the game
- MC-278801 - The closed eyeblossom to gray dye recipe is not grouped with the other gray dye recipe
- MC-278841 - Powder snow no longer slows down the player falling from a high place
- MC-279145 - Shulker bullets are no longer affected by bubble columns
- MC-279152 - Shulker bullets can't teleport through nether or end portals, end gateways
- MC-279196 - Block loot tables cannot be removed with /data remove
- MC-279340 - Baby polar bears are too small
- MC-279364 - CustomName cannot be removed from block entities
- MC-279390 - Baby zombified piglin helmet clipping
- MC-279472 - Void appears lower & more faded than before
- MC-279572 - End portals and end gateways aren't affected by water, lava or powder snow fog
- MC-279646 - Toggling fullscreen with F11 does not visually update the fullscreen option in the video settings menu
- MC-279653 - Block Entity Data desynchronizes after subsequent setblock commands
- MC-279857 - Piglins summoned by the /summon command do not pick up gold items
- MC-280170 - Goats can no longer ram armor stands unless the game rule mobGriefing is set to false
- MC-280211 - End crystal beams cause OpenGL errors with glDebugVerbosity set to 3
Aside from all the new features, changes, and bug fixes, the Minecraft Spring to Life update introduces many technical changes. For regular players, these changes may not mean much, but if you are a data pack or resource pack developer, you should check the official patch notes to stay updated on all the modifications.
