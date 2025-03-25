Minecraft Java 1.21.5 update patch notes: Animal variants, spawn egg revamp, ambient blocks, QoL changes, and more

After nearly three months of The Garden Awakens, Minecraft is back with another exciting game drop for fans to enjoy, titled Spring to Life. This update breathes fresh life into many Overworld biomes that have started to feel dull due to a lack of new features.

The Minecraft 1.21.5 update introduces two new variants for pigs, chickens, and cows, depending on whether they spawn in a warm or cold biome. As for the original variants, they are now referred to as temperate animals. Apart from animal variants, Mojang has added plenty of new blocks to enhance the aesthetics and ambiance of various Overworld biomes, such as plains, deserts, rivers, swamps, and more.

The Minecraft 1.21.5 update has also overhauled spawn egg designs, added ambient sounds to deserts and badlands, introduced several quality-of-life features, and implemented numerous bug fixes. Continue reading to check the patch notes for the Minecraft 1.21.5 update for Java Edition.

Minecraft 1.21.5 update patch notes: Everything you need to know

New Features

Added cold and warm variants for the Pig, Cow and Chicken

Sheep now spawn with wool color dependent on the biome in which they spawn

Added new sound variants for Wolves

Overhauled the visuals of each Spawn Egg to improve readability and accessibility

Added fallen tree generation

Added Firefly Bush block

Added Leaf Litter block

Added Wildflowers block

Added Bush block

Added Short Dry Grass and Tall Dry Grass blocks

Added Cactus Flower block which can grow on Cactus blocks

Added new falling leaf particles to all Leaves blocks that did not already have them

Added new ambient block sounds in the Desert and Badlands biomes

Added language support for Kyrgyz

Farm Animal Variants

New animal variants (Image via Mojang)

Warm and cold variants have been added for the following animals:

Pig

Cow

Chicken

The variant is determined by the biome they spawn in

Temperate variant - The variants we are all familiar with, spawns by default where the other variants do not

Cold variant - A variant that will be selected if spawned (naturally or by player) in these biomes:

Cold Ocean

Deep Cold Ocean

Deep Dark

Deep Frozen Ocean

End Barrens

End Highlands

End Midlands

Frozen Ocean

Frozen Peaks

Frozen River

Grove

Ice Spikes

Jagged Peaks

Old Growth Pine Taiga

Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Small End Islands

Snowy Beach

Snowy Plains

Snowy Slopes

Snowy Taiga

Stony Peaks

Taiga

The End

Windswept Forest

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Hills

Warm variant - A variant that will be selected if spawned (naturally or by player) in these biomes:

Badlands

Bamboo Jungle

Basalt Deltas

Crimson Forest

Deep Lukewarm Ocean

Desert

Eroded Badlands

Jungle

Lukewarm Ocean

Mangrove Swamp

Nether Wastes

Savanna

Savanna Plateau

Soul Sand Valley

Sparse Jungle

Warm Ocean

Warped Forest

Windswept Savanna

Wooded Badlands

When bred by a player, a baby variant will not be chosen by the current biome, but instead randomly selected from one of the parents' variants

Two new Egg items have been added for the warm and cold Chicken variants

Blue Egg - The Egg that is laid by and can hatch cold Chicken variants

Brown Egg - The Egg that is laid by and can hatch warm Chicken variants

Sheep Wool Color in Warm and Cold Biomes

Sheep now spawn with wool color dependent on the biome in which they spawn:

Temperate biomes: (these colors are unchanged from previous behavior)

Common Sheep color is white

Uncommon Sheep colors are black, gray, light gray and brown

There is a rare chance for a pink Sheep to spawn

Cold biomes:

Common Sheep color is black

Uncommon Sheep colors are gray, light gray, white and brown

There is a rare chance for a pink Sheep to spawn

Warm biomes:

Common Sheep color is brown

Uncommon Sheep colors are gray, light gray, white and black

There is a rare chance for a pink Sheep to spawn

Wolf Sounds Variants

Added 6 new Wolf sound variants with unique ambient, hurt, death, growl, whine, and pant sounds

The new sounds are part of variants that are called "Big", "Cute", "Puglin", "Angry", "Grumpy", and "Sad"

The original Wolf sounds now are used for the variant called "Classic"

Every Wolf will have a sound variant randomly assigned to it from these 7 variants

The sound variant is not related to the texture variant

Spawn Egg Visuals Overhaul

Spawn eggs have a new look (Image via Mojang)

Each Spawn Egg now has their own unique visual which captures the personality and character of the mob it spawns

Each egg visual varies in shape to reflect the in-world size of the mob it spawns

For example, smaller mobs tend to have a smaller Spawn Egg

Fallen Trees

Fallen trees are a new decorative variant of trees

Fallen trees come in four different wood type variants:

Oak

Birch

Jungle

Spruce

Birch fallen trees come in a shorter and a longer version

Some fallen trees can be decorated with Mushrooms or Vines

Fallen trees can be found in all biomes where their standing tree variant grows, except the following:

Bamboo Jungle

Flower Forest (has fallen Birch trees but not fallen Oak trees)

Grove

Meadow

River

Firefly Bush

Fireflies are here (Image via Mojang)

The Firefly Bush is found adjacent to water in Swamps, Mangrove Swamps, Badlands, and near Rivers

When it is dark, glowing firefly particles appear around the Firefly Bush

Using Bone Meal on a Firefly Bush grows a Firefly Bush in a random adjacent space if possible

The Firefly Bush emits a light level of 2

The Firefly Bush has a chance of playing ambient sounds when these conditions are met:

it is night

it is not blocked from above by any collidable block except leaves

Leaf Litter

Leaf Litter is a new type of decorative block which can be found in the Forests, Dark Forests and Wooded Badlands

Note: Leaf Litter is only spawned as part of world generation, and does not regenerate during gameplay

Leaf Litter can have different amounts of leaves in one block space

Up to four Leaf Litter pieces can be placed in the same block space

Placing a Leaf Litter into an existing Leaf Litter block increases the amount of leaves

Leaf Litter can be placed in four orientations

Leaf Litter can be placed on any block with a full top face

Leaf Litter can be created by smelting any type of Leaves block

Leaf Litter can be used as fuel for smelting

Leaf Litter can be used in the Composter

Leaf Litter has unique block sounds

Leaf Litter is tinted based on which biome it is in

Leaf Litter is replaceable when building

Wildflowers

Wildflowers are a new type of flower which grow in Birch Forests, Old Growth Birch Forests and Meadows

Wildflowers can have different amounts of flowers in one block space

Up to four Wildflowers can be placed in the same block space

Placing a Wildflower into an existing Wildflowers block increases the amount of flowers

Using Bone Meal on Wildflowers will produce more Wildflowers

Wildflowers can be placed in four orientations

Wildflowers can be crafted into Yellow Dye

Bush

The Bush is a new type of decorative block that can be found in small patches in the following biomes:

Birch Forest

Forest

Frozen River

Old Growth Birch Forest

Plains

River

Windswept Forest

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Hills

The Bush can be used in the Composter

Using Bone Meal on a Bush grows a Bush in a random adjacent space if possible

A Bush only drops when broken with Shears or a Silk Touch tool

The Bush is replaceable when building

Short and Tall Dry Grass

Added two new types of grass: Short Dry Grass and Tall Dry Grass

Both are 1 block high, which means Tall Dry Grass differs from regular Tall Grass which is 2 blocks high

Both generate in the Desert and Badlands biomes

Both can be placed on types of Sand, Terracotta, Dirt blocks, and Farmland like the Dead Bush

Both can be bonemealed

Using Bone Meal on Short Dry Grass grows it into a Tall Dry Grass

Using Bone Meal on Tall Dry Grass grows a Short Dry Grass in a random adjacent space if possible

Both can be used in the Composter

Sheep can eat both to regrow their wool

Both can be used as fuel for smelting

Both are replaceable when building

Cactus Flower

Cactus Flower is a new type of flower that has a chance of generating on Cactuses in Deserts and Badlands

Cactus Flower can be placed on Cactus blocks, Farmland, or any block which has center support at the top of the block

Cactus Flowers have a chance of growing on Cactus blocks instead of the Cactus growing taller

If a Cactus is 1-2 blocks tall, the Cactus Flower has a 10% chance to grow

If a Cactus is 3 blocks or taller the Cactus Flower has a 25% chance to grow

Cactus Flowers will only grow if they have space on all four sides

Cactus Flowers can be used in the Composter

A Cactus Flower can be used to craft 1 Pink Dye

Falling Leaf Particles

All Leaves blocks now have chance of spawning falling leaf particles

The following blocks are affected by this change:

Acacia Leaves

Azalea Leaves

Birch Leaves

Dark Oak Leaves

Flowering Azalea Leaves

Jungle Leaves

Mangrove Leaves

Oak Leaves

Spruce Leaves

New Ambient Sounds for Desert and Badlands

Sand, Red Sand and Terracotta of any color have a chance of playing ambient sounds when surrounded by another block in the same group on at least 3 sides, at a distance of 8 blocks

block.sand.idle can be played in any biome

block.sand.wind only plays when in Desert or Badlands biomes

Dead Bush blocks have a chance of playing ambient sounds when placed on top of two blocks that are any color of Terracotta, Sand or Red Sand blocks in any biome

Changes in Minecraft 1.21.5 update

Beacon beams are better now (Image via Mojang)

The main menu panorama has been updated for the "Spring to Life" drop

Beacons and their beams now render beyond 16 chunks, up to the client render distance

To keep it easily visible at large distances, the beam is rendered thicker the further away you are

The beam now renders up to 2048 blocks high, up from 1024

Lodestones have a new crafting recipe and can now be found in Ruined Portals

The trades of the Cartographer and Wandering Trader have been updated

Bundles can now be found in some of the Chests in Villages

Updates to Camel, Chicken, Cow, Pig, and Sheep spawning

Zombified Piglins now need to be killed by a Player to drop the Player-specific loot such as experience

This makes them consistent with all other mobs in the game

Changes to world generation of the Pale Garden and Meadow biomes

Chunks loaded by a portal will now be re-loaded again automatically when the world is reopened

Improved how simulation distance affects block ticks

Tweaks to the Creaking and Creaking Heart

Textures and models for temperate Cow, Mooshrooms and Sheep have been updated

Minor tweaks to existing Blocks, Items and Entities

Various changes and tweaks to sounds

Minor improvements to world uploads in Realms

Reverted fix MC-152728 - "The player continues sprinting when performing actions that slow them down"

Developer's Note:After consideration, we have decided to revert this fix. While we do want to revisit these mechanics in the future, it's clear that these recent fixes alone didn't quite hit the mark and caused too many negative side effects for parkour, speedbridging, and movement in general

If the game detects that the last startup did not complete normally, the fullscreen option will now be reset

Removed Herobrine

Lodestone Changes

The Lodestone is now crafted from 1 Iron Ingot surrounded by 8 Chiseled Stone Bricks

Lodestones can now be found as loot at Ruined Portals in the Overworld or Nether

Advancement "Country Lode, Take me Home" has been moved from the "Nether" category to the "Adventure" category

Cartographer and Wandering Trader Trade Rebalance

Cartographer Trades

Cartographers now sell 7 new maps each pointing to a different village or other structures in a different biome

Cartographers from different village types will sell a different range of maps and colored banners

Some prices and quantities have also been adjusted

Wandering Trader Trades

The Wandering Trader now has better prices, more trades and a larger amount of stock for many items

They will also now buy basic supplies from players, so it is possible to get some Emeralds by helping them prepare for their next journey - even if you don't feel like buying anything

The Wandering Trader will offer to buy two items from this list:

Water Bottle

Water Bucket

Milk Bucket

Fermented Spider Eye

Baked Potato

Hay Bale

Wandering Traders now have a chance of selling these items (in addition to their previous trades):

Logs (Acacia, Birch, Dark Oak, Jungle, Oak, Spruce, Pale Oak or Cherry)

Enchanted Iron Pickaxe

Potion of Invisibility

Mob Spawning Changes

Camels now spawn in Deserts

Chickens, Cows, Pigs, and Sheep can now spawn in Badlands

World Generation Changes

The Pale Garden biome now occupies more space that was previously taken by Dark Forest

Woodland Mansions can now generate in the Pale Garden biome

Short Grass now generates slightly sparser in Meadows

Simulation Distance

Any block in simulation distance of a player, or loaded by another source of chunk loading such as Ender Pearls, may now receive random ticks instead of 8 chunks just around players

For example: if a chunk is loaded by an Ender Pearl or is in the spawn chunks, crops are able to grow, Ice can melt, Snow can fall, and a Cauldron can be filled by rain

Mob spawning, Lava spreading fire, and Lightning strikes still occur in the previous radius of 8 chunks around players

Fire will no longer burn or spread if no player is within 8 chunks

Creaking and Creaking Heart

Creakings can now be named using Name Tags

Named Creakings will persist through the day

However, they will still be torn down if stuck with a player or if too far from their Heart

Named Creakings are still resistant to all damage, and can communicate with their Hearts via particles

Creaking Hearts correctly placed between Logs have a new dormant texture during the day

Dormant Creaking Hearts cannot spawn new Creakings or Resin

The transition between the awake and dormant states for Creaking Hearts, as well as the transition of Eye Blossoms is now based on the fixed day time

All these behaviors are no longer affected by weather or dimension brightness

Mob Texture and Model Changes

The look of the temperate Cow has been slightly updated to have an extruded snout

The look of both Mooshroom variants have been slightly updated to have an extruded snout

Sheep's wool undercoat is now also colored when dyed

The Sheep wool texture has been tweaked to remove the stark line at the back

Minor Tweaks to Blocks, Items and Entities

Sheep can now eat Fern blocks

Landing on Powdered Snow with Leather Boots equipped after falling further than 2.5 blocks will now make entities fall through the snow

Jumping or falling less than 2.5 blocks allows the entity to land on top of the snow like before

Saddles equipped onto Pigs or Striders will now maintain properties such as custom name when dropped

Bubble columns produce less particles and sounds when entities are unaffected by them are inside them

Pale Oak Leaves and Pale Oak Saplings have an updated map color

Improved tooltips for the Crossbow and all container items

Item Tooltips

Crossbows will now show all charged projectiles in their tooltip instead of just the first

All charged projectiles will also add their entire tooltip as a subsection, instead of only Fireworks

All container items with stored contents, such as a Chest picked with Ctrl+Pick Block, will now list the first 4 items in their tooltip just like Shulker Boxes

Sound Changes

The volume of the narrator is now affected by the game's configured volume in the "Voice" category

Added new break, place, step, fall and hit sounds for Iron Blocks, Iron Bars, Iron Trapdoors, Iron Doors and Heavy Weighted Pressure Plates

The breaking sound for the "grass" sound type has been lowered

Blocks that are broken by a Piston now play their breaking sound

Ambient block sounds in Desert, Badlands and Pale Garden which are only used for ambience have been moved from the "Blocks" to the 'Ambient/Environment' category

Realms World Uploads

Uploading a world to Realms will now enable Command Blocks by default

It is now possible to upload Hardcore singleplayer worlds to Realms

Fixed bugs in Minecraft 1.21.5 update

MC-7697 - Tridents or arrows shot through lava sometimes don't catch fire

MC-13738 - Invisible saddle when using invisibility potion on a horse, donkey or mule

MC-55800 - Successful "/fill air destroy" commands give error message and return 0 for result/success

MC-56653 - Zombified Piglins drop XP and rare drops if killed by anything while in angered state

MC-80243 - Saddles don't apply attribute modifiers when worn by entities

MC-90212 - You cannot hang on to climbable blocks while gliding with elytra

MC-93185 - The exit portal in the end generates at highest block at 0 0 which can make it generate incomplete

MC-97244 - The "minecraft:enchant.thorns.hit" sound event doesn't play when non-player entities are damaged by the thorns enchantment

MC-98271 - The sound of blocking with a shield is only hearable by other players (not the person blocking)

MC-101556 - Nether Portal teleport range is too large (equivalent to a full block)

MC-108495 - Non-LivingBase entities can be on a team (and show color) but can't be targeted using team=

MC-113878 - Attribute modifiers description for chest is misleading / "When on body" instead of "When on chest"

MC-117574 - Using /setblock or /fill to re-place a block entity keeps old NBT (if no NBT specified) but clears inventories, even when the command fails

MC-118092 - Crafting recipe unlock toast says "New Recipes Unlocked!" even when only one recipe was unlocked

MC-118470 - Narrator plays at full volume when volume is off

MC-122840 - "/data remove" cannot delete beam_target tag in End Crystals

MC-128079 - Statistic for using shears doesn't increase when mining certain blocks

MC-135192 - Boats are immediately sunken if there is a string on the surface of the water

MC-141297 - You cannot set lit state of redstone torches using setblock, debug stick and BlockStateTag, to be to opposite of the situation it would be in

MC-152382 - End gateways and end portals don't fade away with render distance fog

MC-153392 - Unable to remove villager gossips using /data remove

MC-157196 - Tamed animals cannot be added to a team

MC-160304 - Sneaking on ice can change direction of movement to lines along axis

MC-165421 - Bubble columns have the opposite effect on wind charges

MC-165461 - Crossbow loading animation stops after loading, even when still holding down right click

MC-165711 - Eye of ender hitbox always lags behind the animation

MC-167125 - Rounding error on fall damage

MC-168262 - Dead bushes cannot be placed on farmland

MC-170134 - Minecraft uses several times more VRAM than needed after exploring terrain for a while

MC-176233 - Crossbows no longer have a transition after loading

MC-177522 - Wolf barking and whining sounds are subtitled as "Wolf pants"

MC-183329 - Nether portal teleport overlay does not show up if the player has the nausea effect

MC-183623 - Hardcore worlds in the world menu have a comma after the red exclamation mark

MC-184530 - Player movement at low speeds is biased towards cardinal directions

MC-184681 - Customized worlds still say "Buffet world customization" since 20w21a

MC-186241 - World border faces are rendered incorrectly with "Fabulous!" graphics

MC-189525 - Armored entities from pre-1.9 worlds upgrade to dual wielding armor

MC-190000 - Saddles equipped on horses cannot be replaced without removing them first

MC-193404 - Changing a powered or activator rail to powered using a debug stick or /setblock does not work

MC-200311 - Advancement background texture referencing is inconsistent with models

MC-202226 - /recipe give or take for one recipe says "recipes"

MC-203550 - Blocks broken by pistons do not play breaking sounds

MC-220091 - Summoning falling_block entities with BlockState NBT set to any air block (air, cave_air, void_air) default to sand

MC-220672 - Inconsistent pluralization in customize world preset heading source string

MC-222876 - "Buffet world customization" is incorrectly capitalized

MC-226772 - Shulker box opening / closing subtitle shows "Shulker"

MC-227097 - End portals delete blocks that are inside of the portal

MC-230445 - End portals and end gateways are not rendered properly with the Blindness or Darkness effects

MC-231331 - Advancement toasts continue to appear despite the said advancements being revoked shortly after

MC-236100 - End crystal beam appears to be black

MC-239705 - Sprinting forward while facing a certain angle pushes the player either to the left or to the right

MC-241951 - Player momentum on X and Z axis are cancelled separately at low values

MC-248099 - Mob pathfinding breaks after falling into water accidentally while walking

MC-253721 - Wrong logs when running /op @a

MC-255756 - When the shield is broken between players, the attacking side has no shield breaking sound

MC-256469 - Invisible camels don't show their saddles

MC-257133 - Desync when placing large paintings with NBT on a small space

MC-258253 - Spawn egg particles use an uncolored spawn egg overlay

MC-260440 - Players can no longer activate swimming mode in water while flying with elytra

MC-261385 - Bubble columns act differently at the surface depending on non-air blocks

MC-262928 - The "minecraft:entity.player.hurt" sound is no longer played when players receive thorns damage from guardians or elder guardians

MC-262939 - Changing dimensions or respawning with nausea effect active displays nether portal overlay

MC-265514 - HRTF stuck on even when directional audio is set to off in update 1.20.2

MC-266912 - Saddle equipping sounds aren't played when saddles are equipped on horses, donkeys, mules, or camels shortly after the said entity is summoned

MC-267221 - "value" within "change_page" clickEvent json looks for a string instead of an integer

MC-267323 - Items fields with old boolean JSON formatting are cleared upon world update

MC-268942 - The swimming animation no longer displays when gliding with an elytra and swimming at the same time

MC-269386 - Flow Pottery Sherd is not in the correct spot in the creative inventory

MC-269637 - Horses can wear multiple saddles but not multiple horse armor

MC-270043 - Reduced armor glint applies to tridents

MC-270192 - The saddles of some entities stay visible through their death animation

MC-270197 - The saddle on pigs and striders stays visible through their death animation

MC-270220 - Granting all advancements results in prolonged, disruptive and loud audio spam

MC-271065 - Diagonal player movement is not normalized when holding two movement keys

MC-272100 - Unused palette pixels in horse textures (horse_[brown/chestnut/creamy/white].png)

MC-272790 - Shulker boxes and other blocks in the end exit portal when it changes state are not dropped as items

MC-273338 - Flying boat glitch using string and rising bubble columns

MC-274187 - The sweeping attack from a sword enchanted with Fire Aspect can ignite other players with PVP disabled

MC-274258 - All horse textures contain an unused chest bag texture

MC-275994 - Having the pie chart open while the window is unfocused spams the logs

MC-276061 - Decorated pot sherds don't visually update until relog when replacing with blank pot

MC-276861 - The player can sometimes teleport through blocked end portals when moving very fast

MC-277403 - Flaming arrows and tridents still don't extinguish when water is placed in their location

MC-277537 - Pale moss carpets sometimes generate disjointed

MC-277780 - Minecraft resaves all maps with every autosave even after the 1st patch

MC-277807 - Teleporting the player's mount causes rotation de-sync, previously did not

MC-277865 - The animation of boats in bubble columns breaks when over a certain "Time" in level.dat

MC-277922 - Boats in 1 block high downward bubble column will continue to rock back and forth

MC-278040 - Creaking swim pathfinding breaks after being submerged

MC-278096 - "Fabulous!" graphics and clouds disabled causes all particles to linger in frame buffer for one frame

MC-278140 - The "/fill" command doesn't work properly with the directional states of several blocks placed adjacent to one another

MC-278164 - Click sound is played twice when you click a setting button and there's a slider under the mouse in the next screen

MC-278204 - Blaze fireballs now cause TNT minecarts to explode instantly

MC-278249 - Experience orb positions desync severely and abruptly correct themselves

MC-278375 - Feeding wheat or hay bale to llama or trader llama with maximum Temper causes item stack to be desynced

MC-278376 - Arrows and tridents act weirdly in one block deep bubble columns

MC-278400 - Arrows and tridents move after hitting a block in flowing lava

MC-278417 - Arrows and tridents on fire and stuck in the ground cannot be extinguished by rain

MC-278422 - Reloading the world after removing Owner tag from a sitting tamed wolf with /data remove makes the wolf moving and sitting at the same time

MC-278455 - Slow sideways movement in spectator mode is wrong at angles which aren't (close to) a multiple of 45°

MC-278493 - Tamed wolves which are angry at creakings remain angry when said creakings despawn

MC-278502 - Weeping and twisting vines disconnect

MC-278552 - minecraft:entity.player.big_fall no longer plays the sound when falling from great height

MC-278585 - Players can get stuck when landing on the edge of powder snow

MC-278591 - Ender dragon spawn egg is no longer given when using pick block on the ender dragon entity

MC-278615 - Reinforcement zombified piglins are angry at you even if you killed the "caller" in one hit

MC-278621 - Client/server desync when placing powder snow while landing in it

MC-278627 - Players wearing leather boots will take fall damage when landing on the edge of powder snow

MC-278634 - Trying to /setblock a 'waterlogged=true' state on (glow_lichen, resin_clump, sculk_vein, etc.) produces an error

MC-278639 - Tripwire hooks are not activated by shulker bullets

MC-278659 - Attacking a natural stationary creaking does not trigger sculk sensors

MC-278673 - The x-rotation of /teleport is limited to ±90 degrees relative to the entity's original angle

MC-278683 - Mobs spawned from spawners or /summon never drop their equipment

MC-278708 - Throwing ender pearls while mounted only dismounts you, without teleporting

MC-278728 - smithing_transform recipes can't set an item's components back to default

MC-278733 - Breaking a double resin brick slab block only returns a single slab

MC-278734 - Sheep's heads stutter when they look up or down

MC-278755 - Teleporting far away while riding an entity softlocks the game

MC-278801 - The closed eyeblossom to gray dye recipe is not grouped with the other gray dye recipe

MC-278841 - Powder snow no longer slows down the player falling from a high place

MC-279145 - Shulker bullets are no longer affected by bubble columns

MC-279152 - Shulker bullets can't teleport through nether or end portals, end gateways

MC-279196 - Block loot tables cannot be removed with /data remove

MC-279340 - Baby polar bears are too small

MC-279364 - CustomName cannot be removed from block entities

MC-279390 - Baby zombified piglin helmet clipping

MC-279472 - Void appears lower & more faded than before

MC-279572 - End portals and end gateways aren't affected by water, lava or powder snow fog

MC-279646 - Toggling fullscreen with F11 does not visually update the fullscreen option in the video settings menu

MC-279653 - Block Entity Data desynchronizes after subsequent setblock commands

MC-279857 - Piglins summoned by the /summon command do not pick up gold items

MC-280170 - Goats can no longer ram armor stands unless the game rule mobGriefing is set to false

MC-280211 - End crystal beams cause OpenGL errors with glDebugVerbosity set to 3

Aside from all the new features, changes, and bug fixes, the Minecraft Spring to Life update introduces many technical changes. For regular players, these changes may not mean much, but if you are a data pack or resource pack developer, you should check the official patch notes to stay updated on all the modifications.

