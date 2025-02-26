How to find fallen trees in Minecraft

Minecraft Java Edition recently got a new snapshot coded 25w09a, moving this particular edition closer to the Bedrock counterpart. Mojang Studios announced it will be working on reducing the disparity between the two editions, and this snapshot brings a long-requested feature — fallen trees.

If you have only played Minecraft Bedrock Edition, you may be surprised to know that fallen trees can be encountered in forests or plains biome and is a feature unavailable in the Java Edition of the game.

This article explains how to find these fallen tree structures added with the 25w09a snapshot.

Where to look for fallen trees in Minecraft

You must explore particular biomes to find fallen trees in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Since both versions of the game have fallen trees, you will find this guide to be universal. Whether you play Minecraft on a console, PC, or smartphone, to find fallen trees, you must explore particular biomes where they spawn. According to the official release notes, these items can be found in oak, jungle, spruce, and birch trees.

Coming to exploration, fallen trees cannot be found in all biomes. Thus, you need to stick to particular ones. Fallen trees cannot be found in meadows, groves, rivers, and bamboo jungles. Interestingly, you can find fallen birch trees in flower forests but not fallen oak trees.

As for the biomes, you can navigate the game world to find common ones where fallen trees will spawn. For example, plains and forests are very easy to locate. Acacia forests are also easy to spot due to the large number of white-stem trees.

What makes the two versions of Minecraft different?

New features have been added to the game, making the two versions more similar (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has two main versions: Bedrock Edition and Java Edition. Both provide a similar gameplay experience but are different in terms of performance and some features. Back when the game was launched, Mojang Studios had to reduce its system requirements to make it run on consoles and smartphones.

However, things have changed a lot over the last 15 years with smartphones being as powerful as computers in the early 2010s. This means that there should be no difference between the two versions. Currently, the developers are working on that.

There are some glaring differences between the two editions and that makes some sense. For example, Java Edition is available only on Windows, macOS, and Linux. Bedrock Edition runs on multiple platforms, including Windows, consoles (PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch), and even mobile devices.

Bedrock Edition was designed for better performance and can run smoothly on lower-end devices, as it uses a different engine that allows for faster rendering and has low system requirements.

However, some differences do not make any sense today. The Bedrock Edition supports cross-platform multiplayer, meaning players can play together regardless of whether they are on a console, smartphone, or PC. However, Bedrock players cannot play with those on Java Edition.

Moreover, the Java Edition allows full mods, enabling players to create and install new features that change gameplay, graphics, and even mechanics. Bedrock Edition has limited modding options, and most custom content is available through the official Minecraft Marketplace.

Thankfully, the differences between the two editions are narrowing down. Perhaps one day there will be one definitive edition of Minecraft for all devices. The recent updates have added great new content to the game, and it will be interesting to see which new common features Mojang Studios will add next.

