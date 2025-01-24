What should be the next Minecraft mob to get variants?

As Minecraft continues to change itself, one of the most exciting things that players can expect is the addition of new mob variants. Mojang has shown a keen interest in this concept by adding variants to several mobs over the years. It’s now time for some of the classic creatures like chickens and cows to get their unique variants.

Mojang has slowly managed to increase the level of detail in mob designs in recent years. The new sniffer and camel mobs have higher detail and unique animations that set them apart from older, simpler animals like sheep and chickens.

Since Mojang has already started adding more intricate designs with the newer mobs, it would make sense for it to revisit some of the simpler creatures and give them variants that are just as detailed and exciting. Adding variants would help balance out the roster and ensure that older Minecraft mobs don’t feel left out.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinions and unrestrained enthusiasm.

Classic Minecraft mobs that should get new variants

Chickens

More chicken variants would be fun (Image via Mojang Studios || Bass_Pro_Dan)

The chickens are one of Minecraft’s classic mobs, and have been around since the early days of the game. However, they haven’t received much attention in terms of variants. Wolves already have variants based on the biomes, and now it’s time for chickens to get some love.

Drawing inspiration from Minecraft Earth, a spin-off game, could be a great starting point. In Minecraft Earth, there were over seven chicken variants, including fancy ones with colorful feathers and stormy chickens that attacked others. Adding variants like these to the vanilla game could inject new life into chickens and make them even more engaging for players.

Farming these birds not just for eggs, but also for new types of feathers that can be used to craft decorative items in Minecraft would work well. A stormy chicken could drop rare items, creating a whole new reason for players to go after this wild variant. These small, unique additions could make the mob far more interesting to farm and collect.

Cows

More variants of cows would be a welcome addition (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/u/juniorvander )

Cows are another mob that could use some fresh variants. While they are loved for their simple design and useful resources, they’ve been static for quite some time. A variation would spice things up and give players a reason to revisit farming cows.

The moobloom, which was voted out in a past Mob Vote, could be a perfect example of what a cow variant could look like. This flower-covered cow would offer a fresh twist to the usual design, and something similar could easily be added to the game.

Recently, a Redditor made a post about cow variants where they shared two cool designs for the classic mob. They included two new cold and warm variants, similar to the pigs.

The future of Minecraft mob variants

More variants of existing mobs are always welcome (Image via Mojang Studios)

The addition of new variants, like those seen in the pig mobs shows that Mojang is interested in making older creatures more fun and diverse. With chickens and cows being some of the oldest in the game, adding thier variants would be a great way to keep them relevant in the ever-changing world of Minecraft.

From chickens with colorful feathers to cows that lost the mob vote, there are a lot of potential ideas that Mojang could use.

