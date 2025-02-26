Minecraft fans are unhappy about the way Bedrock shaders look

Minecraft has been out for more than 15 years and sadly, the graphics show the game's age. The style and texture of the blocky world have been more or less the same. There are third-party programs such as shaders and texture packs that can change how things look. However, they have been only available for the Java Edition and often require a powerful computer to run. Mojang Studios is finally adding native shaders support for the Bedrock Edition with some caveats.

A Minecraft player who goes by the name Disapager on Reddit shared a post on the game's official community showing how the shaders look on the PlayStation 5. They were not happy with the performance and the looks, saying that it was "horrible."

They added that the contrasts and highlights are all over the place. While this feature is still in the beta phase, the early impressions are not great. The problems are not limited to appearance only as the user stated that the performance on the powerful PlayStation 5 is also hampered with the game running at around 30-40 FPS.

Reacting to the post, u/iMainToast said that the shader pack reminds them of the old Minecraft animation videos back in the 2010s. The lighting in those was always bizarre. Another player named u/DrSquash64 said that they remembered the Monster School ripoffs which had slow movements and animation almost like they were PowerPoint transitions.

u/A_Table-Vendetta agreed that these shaders did not look very good and the developers have implemented them poorly. u/CraftingAndroid mentioned that it looked really bad and they missed how the Super Duper textures and shaders were never released despite being announced way back in 2017.

Redditors react to the native shaders for Bedrock Edition (Image via Reddit/Disapager)

The original poster replied to the comment, poking fun at Mojang Studios. They quipped that the developers probably did not release it because Minecraft would not run properly on a lower-end tablet. Ironically, the version they did reportedly runs poorly on the PS5.

u/hexahedron17 said that it is surprising how poorly the game has been optimized considering how popular and widely available it is. The original poster said that Minecraft is the biggest game in the world yet it cannot run properly on the Switch and requires mods to run well on PC.

Players are not liking how the shaders look at this stage (Image via Reddit/Disapager)

u/EwokSithLord added that it was surprising how the blocky title ran poorly on the Nintendo Switch when it could run decently on smartphones. u/Public-Eagle6992 added that the hardware on the Switch was outdated and might even be worse than modern smartphones.

Texture packs and shaders for Minecraft

BSL shaders can transform how the game looks (Image via BSL Shaders)

The graphics of Minecraft is something that most of the players agree to be the worst part of the experience. The pixelated, low-resolution texture of the blocks and a lack of realistic lighting are some of the major reasons for the poor look of the game. However, the community has created various texture packs and shaders that can completely transform how the title looks.

Texture packs modify the look of blocks, items, and entities in Minecraft. Some of the popular texture packs include Faithful, John Smith Legacy — used in medieval-themed builds — and BDCraft, which gives the game a comic-like appearance.

Shader packs are slightly different as they focus on lighting, shadows, and reflections, changing how the game renders these elements. BSL shaders and the SEUS pack are some of the most popular shaders for Minecraft. They require additional software like OptiFine or Iris to function and can take a noticeable toll on the game’s performance.

