Minecraft snapshot 25w09a patch notes: Fallen tree parity, firefly bush generation change, and more

For many years, Minecraft fans have been asking for the addition of a simple feature that already exists in Bedrock Edition: fallen trees. These are decorative foliage found lying on the ground in forest biomes. For some reason, this feature was missing in Java Edition until Minecraft snapshot 25w09a.

With Minecraft snapshot 25w09a, Mojang has brought fallen trees to Java Edition. Players can now find fallen trees made of oak, birch, jungle, and spruce wood blocks. These decorations will be generated in every biome where trees grow. A few exceptions are Meadows, Bamboo Jungles, and Rivers.

Besides fallen trees, the Minecraft snapshot 25w09a has also introduced changes related to leaf litter and firefly bushes, along with many bug fixes and technical improvements.

Minecraft snapshot 25w09a patch notes

New Features

Added fallen trees to be in parity with Bedrock Edition

Fallen Trees

Fallen trees are a new decorative variant of trees

Fallen trees come in four different wood type variants:

Oak

Birch

Jungle

Spruce

Birch fallen trees can come in a shorter version or a longer version

Some fallen trees can be decorated with mushroom or vines

Fallen trees can be found in all biomes where their standing tree variant grow, except the following:

Meadow

Bamboo Jungle

River

Grove

Flower Forest has fallen birch trees but not fallen oak trees

Changes

Leaf Litter

Leaf Litter is now replaceable by other blocks

Firefly Bush

The Firefly Bush can now generate near water in Mangrove Swamps and Badlands (very rarely), like other biomes with water

Technical Changes

The Data Pack version is now 69

New command line argument --renderDebugLabels is available for the client

Adds debug labels to relevant OpenGL objects, making debugging rendering easier for developers

Data Pack Version 69

Object notation used in commands for NBT, text components and inline predicates (a.k.a. SNBT) has been extended

Commands

/data can now create and modify heterogeneous lists transparently

Entity Data

The FallFlying field will no longer be preserved if removed

The Health and Air fields now default to their respective maximum value if not specified

area_effect_cloud

The Duration field now defaults to -1 if not specified

If the Duration field is -1, the Area Effect Cloud will never run out

This means that an Area Effect Cloud summoned with no duration specified will no longer immediately disappear

creeper

The Fuse field now defaults to 30 if not specified

The ExplosionRadius field now defaults to 3 if not specified

dolphin

The Moistness field now defaults to 2400 if not specified

ender_dragon

The DragonDeathTime field now defaults to 0 if not specified

falling_block

The BlockState field can now be air (will despawn immediately) - if otherwise not specified or invalid, defaults to sand

The HurtEntities field now defaults to false if not specified (or true if BlockState is anvil)

The FallHurtAmount field now defaults to 0 if not specified

The FallHurtMax field now defaults to 40 if not specified

The DropItem field now defaults to true if not specified

The TileEntityData field will no longer be preserved if removed

firework_rocket

The ShotAtAngle field now defaults to false if not specified

fox

The Trusted field now defaults to empty if not specified (and will no longer be merged with the previous state if modified by /data)

ghast

The ExplosionPower field now defaults to 1 if not specified

goat

The HasLeftHorn and HasRightHorn fields now default to true if not specified

interaction

The width and height fields now default to 1 if not specified

item

The Health field now defaults to 5 if not specified

The PickupDelay field now defaults to 0 if not specified

The Age field now defaults to 0 if not specified

The Owner and Thrower fields will no longer be preserved when removed

item_frame and glow_item_frame

The ItemDropChance field now defaults to 1.0 if not specified

primed_tnt

The fuse field now defaults to 80 if not specified

The explosion_power field now defaults to 4 if not specified

shulker

The Color field now defaults to 16 (no color) if not specified

skeleton

The StrayConversionTime field will no longer be preserved when removed

spectral_arrow

The Duration field now defaults to 200 if not specified

snow_golem

The Pumpkin field now defaults to true if not specified

tnt_minecart

The fuse field now defaults to 80 if not specified

The explosion_power field now defaults to 4 if not specified

The explosion_speed_factor field now defaults to 1 if not specified

trader_llama

The DespawnDelay field now defaults to 47999

villager

The FoodLevel and Xp fields now default to 0 if not specified

The ConversionTime field will no longer be preserved when removed

wandering_trader

The DespawnDelay field now defaults to 0 if not specified

zombie

The DrownedConversionTime field will no longer be preserved when removed

zombie_villager

The Xp field now defaults to 0 if not specified

The ConversionTime field will no longer be preserved when removed

arrow, spectral_arrow, trident

The damage field now defaults to 2 if not specified

dragon_fireball, wind_charge, breeze_wind_charge, wither_skull, small_fireball, and large_fireball

The acceleration_power field now defaults to 0.1 if not specified

small_fireball and large_fireball

The ExplosionPower field now defaults to 1 if not specified

block_display, item_display, and text_display

The interpolation_duration, teleport_duration, and start_interpolation fields now default to 0 if not specified

The view_range field now defaults to 1 if not specified

The shadow_radius field now defaults to 0 if not specified

The shadow_strength field now defaults to 1 if not specified

The width and height fields now default to 0 if not specified

Block Entity Data

campfire

The CookingTimes and CookingTotalTimes fields will no longer be preserved when removed

chiseled_bookshelf

The last_interacted_slot field now defaults to -1 if not specified

hopper

The TransferCooldown field now default to -1 if not specified

jigsaw

The name, target, and pool fields now default to minecraft:empty if not specified

The final_state field now defaults to minecraft:air if not specified

sculk_shrieker

The warning_level field now defaults to 0 if not specified

structure_block

The ignoreEntities and showboundingbox fields now default to true if not specified

The posY field now defaults to 1 if not specified

NBT Changes

Any interface with NBT data within the game (SNBT representation, /data) now supports heterogeneous lists, i.e. ones where elements are not of the same type

Inserting or replacing into a list of a different type with /data will no longer give an error

Inserting into an array type (e.g. [I;1,2,3]) is still type-restricted

This means that the 'wrapper' objects previously used to represent heterogeneous lists will no longer be observable by in-game means

/data can no longer traverse paths with an empty key (e.g. /data get ... foo.''.bar)

The NBT file format is unchanged:

Heterogeneous lists are transformed before storage to bypass NBT constraints

Example transform: ['a', {'b':3}] is stored as [{'':'a'},{'b':3}]

Existing external tools will still be able to read NBT files as before, but heterogeneous lists will be displayed in the transformed form

No data produced by the game has changed: objects such as Text Components were already producing heterogeneous lists in this form

Note: these wrapper objects may never be observed in-game, they are only relevant to developers working with the NBT file or network format directly

SNBT Changes

The text format for describing object-like data in commands (like NBT, text components, predicates, etc.) has been extended

Number Format

Either whole or fraction parts of a float number can be omitted

Examples: .1 and 1. are valid now

Float numbers now use E notation

Example: both 1.2e3 and 1.2E3, 1.2E+3, 12000e-1 are now a valid way to represent 1200.0

Integer numbers can now be prefixed with 0x to represent hexadecimal numbers and 0b to represent binary numbers

Example: 0xbad (equal to 2989), 0xCAFE (equal to 51966), 0b101 (equal to 5)

Integer numbers now can't start with 0

Normally it would mean number is in base-8, but we are restricting it to avoid accidental use

Numbers can now contain _ character between sequences of digits (but not at the start or the end of sequence)

Example: 0b10_01, 0xAB_CD, 1_2.3_4__5f, 1_2e3_4

NaN, Inf or hexadecimal float representation are NOT supported

Type suffixes have been extended:

Integer type suffixes (b or B - byte, s or S - short, i or I - integer, l or L) can now be prefixed with s (signed) or u unsigned

New suffixes only affect valid range when parsing - values are still stored as signed

Example: 240ub is equal to -16sb, while 240sb does not parse

When a suffix is used without u or s, it defaults to signed for decimal numbers and unsigned for binary and hexadecimal numbers

Note: since b is also a valid hexadecimal digit, byte sized hexadecimal values can only be written with a signed suffix, like 0x11ub or 0x11sb

Strings

Quoted strings can now use escape sequences beyond ', " and \:

Unicode escapes:

\x - two digit escape, like \x42

\u - four digit escape, like \u2603

\U - eight digit escape, like \U00002603

\N{<name>} - named Unicode character, like \N{Snowman}

Built-in escape sequences:

\b - backspace, Unicode \x08

\s - space, Unicode \x20

\t - horizontal tab, Unicode \x09



- linefeed, Unicode \u0a

\f - form feed, Unicode \u0c

\r - carriage return, Unicode \u0d

Unquoted strings now can't start with 0-9, ., +, - to avoid accidental collision with numbers

Number Arrays

Values in arrays ([B;], [I;], [L;]) without a suffix are now assumed to have suffix matching the type of the array

Example: [B;1,2] is equivalent to [B; 1b, 2b]

Arrays can now also accept types smaller than the array type

Example: [I;1b,2s,3] is valid and equivalent to [I;1i,2i,3i]

Lists

Lists now accept trailing commas

Example: [1,2,] is valid and equivalent to [1,2]

Only one trailing comma is allowed, and it must come after a valid element - both [,] and [1,,] are invalid

Compounds

Compounds (maps) now accept trailing commas

Example: {a:b,}

Only one trailing comma is allowed, and it must come after a valid key-value pair - both {,} and {a:b,,} are invalid

Fixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 25w09a

MC-168262 - Dead bushes cannot be placed on farmland

MC-236100 - End crystal beam appears to be black

MC-276861 - The player can sometimes teleport through blocked end portals when moving very fast

MC-279229 - SNBT text components prevent

and \t from working

MC-279236 - Flying into water with an elytra puts the player into an erroneous state

MC-279250 - SNBT text components prevent unicode escapes from working

MC-279252 - Changing a single line of a sign with /data is no longer possible in some situations

MC-279278 - Strafing twice in rapid succession while walking forward causes player to sprint

MC-279928 - Beacon beam clips into beacon block when far enough away

MC-279932 - Beacon beam disappears and reappears when approaching it

MC-279942 - Beacon beam can render over fog when outside render distance

MC-279947 - Snout of the new cow model is offset vertically by 0.1 pixels

MC-280022 - Players can be lit by lava while stepping onto solid blocks next to it

MC-280033 - Beacon beams render beyond client render distance

MC-280121 - Leaf litter can be placed on walls and fences

MC-280123 - Short dry grass and tall dry grass aren't randomly offset, unlike similar blocks

MC-280155 - Random ticks can cause entity build-up in lazy chunks

MC-280170 - Goats can no longer ram armor stands unless the game rule mobGriefing is set to false

MC-280211 - End crystal beams cause OpenGL errors with glDebugVerbosity set to 3

Minecraft snapshot 25w09a is available for download on the official launcher. Players can install the latest snapshot and create a new world to see how the new fallen trees appear in forests.

