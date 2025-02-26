New Minecraft snapshot finally adds fallen trees to Java Edition

The Minecraft snapshot 25w09a introduced a host of major features and changes to improve the gameplay. However, the highlight of the update is the introduction of fallen trees — a much-awaited Bedrock feature that has finally made its way to its Java counterpart. These unique blocks join the ever-expanding improvements to flora and fauna introduced in the recent updates.

Here's everything you need to know about the addition of fallen trees in the latest Minecraft snapshot 25w09a.

Minecraft snapshot 25w09a finally adds fallen trees to the Java edition

The latest Minecraft snapshot finally adds fallen trees to Java edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft snapshot 25w09a finally adds fallen trees to the Java edition. It was a much-requested Bedrock feature that players had hoped would make its way to the game, adding to the ever-expanding array of decorative blocks in the forest biomes.

Players can now find fallen trees as a decorative variant of trees. These blocks come in the four following variants — oak, birch, jungle, and spruce. Fallen birch trees can come in shorter or longer versions. This randomness adds diversity and variety to the spawn of this feature across separate areas in the world.

Additionally, some of these fallen trees can be decorated with mushrooms or vines, creating a sense of age and decay. This subtle feature is a major step towards immersion since real-life fallen logs are covered with vines and mushroom growth as they age.

This Minecraft snapshot adds this decorative block in all biomes where the standing variant of the trees mentioned above grows. The exceptions where there will be no fallen trees are:

Meadow

Bamboo Jungle

River

Grove

Flower Forest (no fallen oak trees)

Similar to its Bedrock variant, players can interact with these fallen tree blocks using their hands or an axe to mine wood, making them an additional source in these forest biomes. The latest Minecraft snapshot finally brings parity between both editions with this much-awaited decorative feature, adding to the immersiveness of the forest biomes.

Apart from this, fallen tree blocks add aesthetic appeal and a sense of realism to the biomes. Paired with the recent addition of fallen leaves and leaf litter, these wooded biomes are set to become a real treat for explorers and nature lovers in the game. Players can now look forward to this feature being added officially as part of the upcoming Spring drop.

