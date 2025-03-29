Minecraft might further delay the End update as Mojang revisits Nether for upcoming game drop

For many years now, Mojang has added massive features to both Nether and Overworld dimensions in Minecraft, while not focusing much on the End. Hence, the game's community has discussed and patiently waited for an End update. This has led to many players feeling that the game's dimensions are unbalanced in terms of features.

After Mojang's recent announcement about the upcoming game drop, it feels like the End update might be further delayed. Here's why.

Reasons why the Minecraft End update could be delayed

Mojang is shifting its focus to the Nether in Minecraft's upcoming game drop

Mojang revealed new ghast variants, ghast block, and ghast harness for the next game drop (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

Recently, Mojang hosted the first Minecraft Live of 2025. During the event, they surprised the entire community by announcing two new ghast variants, a dried ghast block, and a ghast harness for the upcoming game drop.

This was surprising, as Mojang had been working on the Overworld realm for quite some time now. The last major update the Nether realm received was in 2020, with the Nether update.

This time, however, Mojang is planning to revisit the Nether and bring major updates to an existing hostile mob: the ghast. Since each Minecraft game drop has a certain theme, there are strong chances that the next update will also have a theme surrounding ghasts and other Nether-related features.

Many players were eagerly waiting for Mojang to talk about overhauling the Overworld with features like seasons, new mobs, and so on during this Minecraft Live. Some were also waiting for a hint or announcement regarding the highly anticipated End update.

Since Mojang did not even mention the End realm and focused on ghast features for the next game drop, it is safe to say that the End update could be further delayed.

Mojang's next major project is bringing Vibrant Visuals to both editions

Mojang might focus more on bringing Vibrant Visuals to Bedrock and Java Editions. (Image via Mojang Studios)

One section of Mojang's development team seems dedicated to bringing bigger changes and additions to the sandbox. In the recent Minecraft Live 2025, they announced a complete visual overhaul for the game called Vibrant Visuals.

This is essentially Mojang's first shot at making shaders for the game. Vibrant Visuals will be baked into the game and will first be seen in the Bedrock Edition soon. There are plans to release it on the Java Edition as well.

Since this is one of the major Minecraft projects Mojang is currently working on, there are strong chances that Mojang might not be focusing on updating the End just yet.

