How to get hot lava chicken in A Minecraft Movie live event

Mojang recently introduced the A Minecraft Movie special server on Bedrock Edition. This is a massive event to further promote the upcoming feature film, which will hit screens on April 4, 2025. In this server, players can explore the entire village showcased in the film's teasers and trailers, and help Steve and the other four characters to fight off piglins entering Overworld from the Nether.

The server contains loads of buildings and features present in A Minecraft Movie, including the popular hot lava chicken food item. This food item was showcased in the film's first teaser and instantly became quite popular.

Here is how you can get the hot lava chicken food item in the A Minecraft Movie live event.

Steps to get hot lava chicken in A Minecraft Movie live event

1) Head into A Minecraft Movie special server in Bedrock Edition

First, you need to enter A Minecraft Movie server (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, you will have to open Bedrock Edition and enter A Minecraft Movie's special server event. Once you open the game, you will see the server event button on the bottom-left corner of the screen. Click the button and then go on to click the 'Play Now' button.

You will be asked to download a custom resource pack used for the server, which will be somewhere around 70mb. After this is done, you can enter the server and start exploring the custom village that will be in the film.

2) Find the lava chicken shop

Head to the chicken shop and find the hot lava chicken. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once you are on the server, you can roam around the village and explore all kinds of buildings. You will quickly notice that one of the buildings has a large chicken built on top of it. This is the popular lava chicken shop that was showcased in several teasers and trailers of the film.

You can simply walk up to the shop, which will have a collectible lava chicken item inside it. Entering the shop will be quite easy since you can just jump into it.

You can just stand near the collectible for a few seconds till it appears in your inventory. This way, you can get the hot lava chicken in A Minecraft Movie server.

The effects of a hot lava chicken in A Minecraft Movie server

Hot lava chicken allows players to get a speed boost. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once you get your hands on the hot lava chicken, you can consume it to get a special speed boost on the server. While Mojang worked hard to create a massive server map for players to enjoy for several days, they also created a method for them to run even quicker with the help of hot lava chicken.

After eating the food item, players can run much faster, with a trail of red and orange fire particles behind them.

