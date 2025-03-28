Why some new wolf sounds might feel out of place in Minecraft

Mojang Studios recently released the new Minecraft Spring to Life game drop. This update brought loads of ambient features that enhance existing Overworld biomes. One of the interesting additions included in this game drop was six new wolf sounds. These sounds were not tied to a specific wolf variant but were completely random.

While these different sounds are a great addition, an argument can be made that some of these sound sets will feel out of place when looking at a wolf's current textures. Here's why.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reason why a few new wolf sounds might feel weird in Minecraft and how Mojang can fix it

Wolf's expression might not align with certain sound sets

In 2024, Mojang added eight new wolf variants. They had different textures and spawned in varying biomes. However, every single one of them had identical 3D models and facial expressions. This means that untamed wolves will have flat eyes, angry wolves will have red eyes, and tamed wolves will have slanted eyes.

Fast forward to 2025, as mentioned previously, Mojang added six new wolf sound sets but did not connect them to individual wolf variants. Some of these sound sets were quite aggressive, while others were extremely cute. All seven sets are now called: big, classic, cute, puglin, angry, grumpy, and sad.

That said, no matter which sound set a wolf has, they always have the same facial expression and 3D model. Even if a wolf has an angry or big sound set, it will continue to look like a small, cute wolf with slanting eyes.

This is one of the main reasons why some sound sets can feel out of place. The wolf itself might not have the size or facial expression to match the sounds it's making. This mismatch can also lead to players being jumpscared or just feeling generally weird.

Mojang could add new wolf facial expressions and 3D models

Mojang could add multiple new 3D models and sizes (Image via CurseForge/mrblueyeti)

Even though Mojang has already worked quite a lot on wolves these past few months, they can still enhance it even more. One of the best ways to match wolf sounds to their appearance is to update their 3D models and sizes.

Mojang does not necessarily need to turn wolves into dogs, but they can only tweak existing models, create a few larger wolves, and designate new wolf sounds based on their fresh appearance.

Furthermore, wolves can also have different facial expressions to match their sound sets. Mojang has already implemented this feature in the case of pandas, which have different personalities and facial expressions. The studio should do the same with wolves in the future.

