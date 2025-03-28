How to use flat world presets in Minecraft Bedrock

After the Minecraft Spring to Life game drop, Mojang has already released a Minecraft beta and preview 1.21.80.22 for Bedrock Edition. In this preview version, the developers added new flat world presets for this edition for the first time, indicating it will be part of the next game drop. This feature was only available in the Java Edition.

Here is how you can use flat world presets in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Steps to use flat world presets in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

1) Create a new world

Head over to create a new world. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

First, you need to download the latest Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview 1.21.80.22. This is the first version in which Mojang added flat world presets. Then, click on Play Preview from the main menu and create a new world.

The new creation page will open on the screen with the option to select the difficulty level and other details.

2) Toggle the flat world and explore the presets

Toggle the flat world option and explore the new presets Mojang has added. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Once you are on the world creation page, head to the advanced section. This is where you can toggle various technical settings.

This is where you will find the flat world toggle. Of course, flat worlds were possible before as well. Now, however, you will see a brand new flat world preset section after toggling the flat world button.

This new section will have a drop-down menu that shows all the new presets that you can create. They are:

Classic Flat

Tunnerler's Dream

Water World

Overworld

Snowy Kingdom

Bottomless Pit

Desert

Redstone Ready

The rest of the flat world preset section also shows the block layer configuration for each world. For example, in a classic flat world, the game will show that it will consist of one layer of grass blocks, two layers of dirt blocks, and one layer of bedrock.

Once you select your desired flat world preset, check the other settings and enter the world.

The flat world preset tab also has a feedback button that players can use to offer valuable suggestions on how to improve the test feature.

