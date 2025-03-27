Happy ghast vs regular ghast: How different are the two Minecraft mobs?

Mojang recently announced two new ghast variants for Minecraft's upcoming game drop. These variants will be called ghastling and happy ghast. Ghastling is essentially a baby variant of the happy ghast, and the latter itself is completely opposite to the regular Nether variant.

Here are all the differences between the old Nether ghast and the upcoming happy ghast in Minecraft.

Note: Since the happy ghast is still under development, its overall features might change before its official release. This article only covers the differences that are currently observed between the two.

Differences between Minecraft happy ghast and Nether ghast

Texture

Happy ghast has a slight smile and fewer tear marks compared to the regular Nether ghast. (Image via Minecraft Wiki/Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

When it comes to textures, both ghasts look massively different, particularly because of their facial expressions.

The old ghast has closed eyes, long tear marks on its cheeks, a flat mouth, and frowning eyebrows. This clearly shows that the old ghast is somewhat worried as it roams around the hellish realm.

On the other hand, the happy ghast has raised eyebrows, slightly different closed eyes, and a calm smile on its face. This shows that the happy ghast, as the name suggests, is usually in a good mood as it roams around the Overworld and interacts with players.

Behavior and interaction with players

Happy ghasts help players fly, while Nether ghasts shoot fireballs at them (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Another massive difference between the happy ghast and the old Nether ghast is how they behave in Minecraft.

The old Nether ghast is usually found roaming around the hellish realm while crying. One of the very first sounds that a player might hear after entering the Nether for the first time is the crying of a ghast.

They are always passive towards other mobs, but are completely hostile towards players. If a Nether ghast detects a player, it will start shooting fireballs at them while shrieking loudly. While doing this, they will have a scary face, opening their red eyes and mouths.

On the other hand, a happy ghast will be completely passive towards every entity, including players. People can easily interact with the mob, feed it snowballs, and even ride them using a harness.

As of now, we do not know how exactly the happy ghast will sound, but it is safe to say that it will sound a lot more cheerful than a Nether ghast.

