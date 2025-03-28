4 features Minecraft should have added in Spring to Life

Mojang Studios recently released the Minecraft Spring to Life game drop for both Java and Bedrock Editions. This update brought loads of fresh features to existing Overworld biomes, like falling leaves from trees, cactus flowers, firefly bush, warm and cold farm animal variants, etc. While the game packs a decent punch, it could have offered some more features.

Here is a list of some great features Mojang could have added to the Minecraft Spring to Life game drop.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of four features Minecraft should have added with the Spring to Life game drop

1) Seasons

Seasons would have been a great Overworld feature in Spring to Life (Image via CurseForge/ TheAdubbz)

For several years now, many players have been waiting for the Minecraft Overworld dimension to get different seasons. Since the Overworld is the closest to the real world compared to other dimensions, many in the community discussed that it could have different seasons.

Mods like Serene Seasons became extremely popular since they converted regular Overworld biomes into warm and cold regions based on the time of year.

Hence, Mojang could have officially added seasons to each and every Overworld biome to make the dimension feel more alive.

2) Meerkat

Meerkat was showcased in the Minecraft Earth show in 2017 (Image via Minecraft Wiki/Mojang Studios)

Meerkat is another great feature that could have been added to Spring to Life. This mob was introduced by Mojang back in 2017, when they hosted a biome vote competition. Meerkat was part of the Desert biome overhaul.

In that vote, Taiga won the most amount of votes and hence, the biome was updated and Fox was added to the game.

Since Mojang brought brilliant new features to Deserts and Badlands in the Spring to Life game drop, they could have also brought meerkat as a new mob.

3) Ostrich

Ostrich is another great mob idea that could have been added to Spring to Life (Image via Minecraft Wiki/Mojang Studios)

Ostrich was another mob that was teased during the 2017 biome vote competition. The mob was part of the Savanna biome overhaul. Since the Savanna also lost to Taiga, Mojang has never added Ostrich or other features related to the warm biome.

In Spring to Life, Savanna received new bush blocks, warm pigs, cows, and chickens. Hence, Mojang could have also added an Ostrich mob to further enhance the look and feel of the region. Moreover, the Ostrich could have been the third bird to ever be added in Minecraft.

4) New sheep colors in different biomes

Sheep variants could have been added with new, naturally spawning sheep colors (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Mojang added brand new warm and cold cows, pigs, and chickens. These variants had fresh textures, colors, and even 3D models. However, they only changed the frequency of sheep colors that spawn in warm or cold biomes.

During the game drop's development, they introduced varying sheep colors that also naturally spawned in warm and cold biomes. For example, yellow, red, and orange sheep spawned in warm biomes, and blue, light blue, and cyan sheep spawned in cold biomes.

This change was, unfortunately, retracted as Mojang stuck with old sheep colors that naturally spawned and simply shuffled them according to biome climate.

Since Mojang already tried adding different sheep colors naturally spawning in warm and cold biomes, they could have gone ahead with the idea and added it to Spring to Life.

