Minecraft fans have mixed opinions about happy ghasts being a craftable mob

Minecraft fans are having a blast with all the new features and items coming to the game with the Spring to Life game drop. This update has completely changed the look and feel of the overworld. New mob variants, ambient effects such as falling leaves, and new items such as the firefly bush have made the blocky world more fun to explore.

However, it was the announcement of new ghast variants that excited players the most. The next drop of 2025 will add a new ghast variant that can be used to travel around. As of now, players can craft the item needed to spawn the happy ghast. This might be great for some people, but others are not too happy about it.

A Minecraft player, u/First_Platypus3063, posted on the game's subreddit saying that mobs should only multiply by breeding and making the ghast craftable undermined the entire lore and made no sense. The post featured an image of the recipe to make dried ghast that only requires bone blocks and ghast tears.

Reacting to this post, u/Pixelized_Gamer jokingly said that perhaps Steve knew a little too much about alchemy as this crafting recipe was essentially making a homunculus.

However, u/Affectionate_Part630 pointed out that the game allowed the revival of an ender dragon. So there is no reason why ghasts should not be craftable.

Another player, u/TheDarkMonarch1, went against this idea, saying that the iron golem was a machine with a little bit of magic. The ender dragon was involved with magic and the occult, while the wither was summoned using soul sands. None of these were directly craftable, but they could be summoned or built. Crafting a mob made no sense.

u/TehNoiz said that since iron golems and withers are constructed in a way, this wouldn't be the first creature that the player had to put together. And since there was no Minecraft lore, Mojang Studios could do whatever they wanted to with the mobs

Upcoming Minecraft game drop

The locator bar is an upcoming feature (Image via Mojang Studios)

The developers announced the upcoming plans and updates for the game in the recent Minecraft Live event. The next game drop will add the locator bar feature and the ghast variants. Players can find dried ghast blocks in the nether. They can bring it to the overworld and water it to turn the block into the ghastling.

The ghastling can grow to become a happy ghast that can be used to fly around the world. Mojang Studios also announced the Vibrant Visuals graphics update that will improve the lighting and texture of the game. No release date for these features and updates has been announced yet.

