How to get and play A Minecraft Movie DLC for Bedrock Edition

Mojang has been rolling out free add-ons like never before, and A Minecraft Movie has only fueled this trend. The free content available in the Marketplace has recently doubled with a variety of add-ons, five of which are movie-based. This much-anticipated live-action adaptation will be release on April 4, 2025.

In the lead-up to the release, a brand-new DLC map has been announced, accompanied by an exciting trailer. There’s also a live event currently happening, inspired by the movie. Here's how you can download and play this new Minecraft DLC.

How to download and play A Minecraft Movie DLC

Downloading this new add-on is a simple process, just follow steps:

Launch Bedrock Edition – The moment you start the game, an information screen will pop up, alerting you about the DLC and prompting you to check it out. Simply click on “Continue” to be redirected to the download page. Find the DLC in the Marketplace – If the pop-up doesn’t appear, head over to the Marketplace, where it will likely be featured front and center. If you don’t see it right away, scroll down to the "A Minecraft Movie" section, where all the movie-related add-ons are listed. Search manually – If all else fails, use the Marketplace’s search bar and type in the name of the DLC. This should take you directly to the correct page. Claim and download – Once you’re on the download page, claim the DLC first. After doing so, the download option will appear. The file size is approximately 50 MB. Create a new world – Since this is a map-based DLC, create a new world to access its content. The settings for this world will be locked, ensuring an authentic experience based on the movie.

This DLC promises to feature iconic scenes from the film fans of the series would appreciate.

Download link: A Minecraft Movie DLC

About the movie

The Movie's narrative appears to be based on a similar idea to recent Jumanji movies. Based on our current understanding, the plot focuses on four people who mysteriously end up trapped in the Minecraft universe. They meet Steve, a seasoned survivor who seems to have spent years in the blocky dimension.

With his in-depth understanding of the environment, Steve acts as their guide as they explore the game's biomes while fighting dangerous piglins and other threats. The crew will have to struggle to survive, learn the physics of the world, and unearth secrets along the way.

One of the most exciting aspects of the movie is its cast, including Hollywood heavyweights like Jack Black and Jason Momoa. Additionally, the film is expected to introduce brand-new characters and incorporate elements from spin-offs.

