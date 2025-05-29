After the happy ghast game drop, Minecraft needs to do a missing block update

Minecraft is receiving an array of new features and changes through the recent and upcoming game drops. Apart from introducing new mobs and items, the builds also add many new blocks that expand the vast offerings in the game. These offer unique ways to play and give players different perks and ways to play. However, players are always asking for more functional and creative blocks in the game.

Here's why Minecraft needs to do a missing block update and add them to the game.

Minecraft needs to do a missing block update and fill many gaps

Minecraft needs to add a game drop focused on introducing new blocks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has been introducing an array of features and items through its game drops, allowing players to experience new mobs, gameplay mechanics, and more. Recent drops, such as The Garden Awakens and Spring To Life, introduced new mobs and variants, adding to the game's diversity.

However, it now seems that Minecraft needs to plan a future game drop that is solely focused on adding missing blocks to the game. Discussions across various platforms like Reddit, X, and the game's feedback forum indicate that players want an array of new blocks to make their way to the game.

A recent Reddit post showcased many players asking for a snow and ice block, two functional items that could blend in with those biomes and offer better-looking igloos and icy structures. Similarly, many players suggested that Mojang could add chests and barrel blocks that reflect the type of wood used, instead of featuring a generic wooden design.

Meanwhile, other users suggested that the array of redstone components in the game needs an expansion, with items like colored redstone lamps ot heat blocks that could be placed in colder biomes. Some also suggested the addition of mirror blocks that could blend in seamlessly with the Vibrant Visuals update, adding more RTX-themed functionality to the gameplay.

Many players also suggested that there needs to be an expansion of building blocks such as pillars, tiles, and panels. With building being one of the central aspects of the game, the addition of these structures could significantly expand the current offerings in-game, allowing gamers to build stunning architectural wonders.

With Mojang's new format of multiple game drops throughout the year, players can look forward to an array of new features and item making their way to the game. The developers are known to actively listen to player feedback, so gamers could expect some of their dream blocks to make it to the game in the future.

Also read: All new items in the summer update 2025 and how to craft them

