"I ABSOLUTELY agree": Minecraft fans want Mojang to add snow bricks to the game

Minecraft has a diverse community of players spanning millions, and this extensive player base has been an integral part of the game's popularity and its development process. Mojang listens to player feedback and shapes the future of the game, adding an array of elements and new items based on the popular demand of the gamers.

Similarly, u/FentNGoon posted on the r/Minecraft, stating that since the game already has mud bricks, and with the arrival of more natural brick types, it is high time that Mojang adds snow bricks to the game:

Reacting to the post, u/Beneficial-Ad-5492 wholeheartedly agreed with the OP, stating it would be a major improvement since snow bricks could finally make igloos look realistic, rather than blobs of snow:

Comment byu/FentNGoon from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Meanwhile, u/Physical_Pickle_1150 agreed to the statement, suggesting that adding snow bricks would make it easier for players to spot igloos and other snow-based structures in the game:

Comment byu/FentNGoon from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

On the other hand, many users suggested that the ice biomes and blocks with snow needed a major overhaul, similar to the recent Spring to Life drop. They suggested the update could introduce much-needed features such as icicles, new sea creatures, fish types, and a possible glacier biome:

Many users agreed that Mojang needs to add snow bricks and bring an overhaul to the snow biomes (Image via Reddit/FentNGoon)

Meanwhile, some users suggested that the OP could use quartz bricks to get a similar visual style to the snow bricks. However, some also suggested that they have never seen players use that block in building structures and items, while others countered that it is a commonly used item:

Many users suggested quartz bricks as an alternative to the snow brick (Image via Reddit/FentNGoon)

The majority of players agreed that Mojang needs to add snow bricks to the game and bring a major overhaul to the snow-laced biomes, similar to the ambient sounds and quality-of-life updates to the desert and badlands. While some held onto the hope of Iceologer returning in the future, others hoped the next Minecraft game drop would bring ice and snow bricks.

When is the next Minecraft Game drop?

The next game drop will introduce an array of new features to the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has ditched the standard format of major annual updates and chosen the new format of game drops — multiple updates throughout the year that include an array of new features and items while making constant performance improvements to the gameplay. These drops ensure players do not have to wait long before getting their hands on new changes and items in the game.

Based on the latest reports and past trends, the next Minecraft Game drop could be arriving sometime in June 2025. With the drops following a three-month gap and Mojang's history of pushing major updates during summer, gamers could be in for a treat next month. With mobs like the happy ghast and features like Vibrant Visuals set to arrive, it will be one of the biggest updates to the game in years.

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

