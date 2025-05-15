Minecraft summer game drop 2025 now nearly complete: Here are all the major upcoming features

The Minecraft summer game drop 2025 is just around the corner, and players are excited to get their hands on the array of features and changes set to arrive with it. This major game drop will introduce new mobs, major overhauls, and an array of bug fixes to improve gameplay.

Here are all the major upcoming features in the Minecraft summer game drop 2025.

All major features arriving in the Minecraft summer game drop 2025

1) Happy Ghast

Happy ghasts are set to be one of the biggest features of the Minecraft summer game drop 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The happy ghast was one of the biggest announcements of this year's Minecraft Live, so it comes as no surprise that players are waiting to experience the array of features of the new mob. The summer drop will add the dried ghast, ghastlings, and the adult happy ghast variants.

The dried ghast mob can be rescued from the Nether region and submerged in water to get the Ghastlings. Then, they can be fed snowballs to spawn the adult variant. Once the adult variant has spawned, players can tame it using the harness on it. This item will allow them to essentially tame the mob and ride it like a giant airship.

The happy ghast in the Minecraft summer game drop 2025 is set to become a revolutionary method of transportation, allowing gamers to reach higher areas and even build sky bases and mountain bases with ease. It will also enable them to cross water bodies with ease while taking advantage of the leashing abilities to carry mobs and items.

2) Vibrant Visuals

Vibrant Visuals is set to be one of the biggest features of the Minecraft summer game drop 2025 (Image via Mojang Studios)

Vibrant Visuals is perhaps one of the biggest overhauls to the visual aesthetic of the game in decades, which is set to arrive with the Minecraft summer game drop in 2025. This major update resembles shaders and adds major graphics enhancements such as volumetric lighting, water reflections, and more.

Vibrant Visuals in the summer game drop will significantly transform the current look of the game in line with modern graphics styles in 2025 and offer players a better way to immerse themselves. Additionally, it is set to become the default visual style for all compatible devices, allowing different supported platforms to experience these visual changes with ease.

3) Overhaul to leads

The Minecraft summer game drop 2025 will feature a major overhaul to the features and behavior of leads (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft summer game drop 2025 will also introduce a major overhaul to leads, one of the niftiest items in the game. As part of the drop, players will be able to leash multiple mobs, which will allow them to carry different or the same types using a single lead or multiple leads.

Additionally, they will also be able to leash certain mobs and boats to the happy ghast, allowing entities like horses, villagers, and even iron golems to cross waterbodies with relative ease. This makes it a great way for players to pick up villagers for mob farms and move them rapidly.

The update to the leads in the Minecraft summer game drop 2025 will also allow players to leash and bind the happy ghast or even attach a boat to it, paving the way for an array of creative gameplay opportunities and glitches.

4) Saddle overhaul

Saddles will now be craftable as part of the Minecraft summer game drop 2025 (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft summer game drop 2025 will also introduce a major overhaul to the saddles. As part of the drop, saddles will be craftable and can be removed easily from mobs using shears. Players will be able to craft the item using three leather and an iron ingot, making it a far more accessible method than stumbling across it.

Saddles, horse armor, and carpets can also be removed from the mobs they can be equipped on by applying shears to them. Since they can now be crafted, saddles have been removed from loot pools from chests such as monster room chests, ancient city chests, and others, to be replaced with 1-5 leather instead.

5) Player locator bar

The Minecraft summer game drop 2025 will introduce the much-awaited player locator bar (Image via Mojang Studios)

The player locator bar could become one of the most versatile features set to be added as part of the Minecraft summer game drop 2025. It will add a locator bar feature in the HUD that will allow players to locate their teammates and friends in multiplayer worlds or Realms gameplay.

The locator bar will replace the current XP bar when multiple players join the world. It will add a colored marker for each player present in that session, making it an intuitive way to locate teammates or reach their locations. Paired with the happy ghast, this is a great way to explore and navigate through the array of biomes and features in the game.

Additionally, players can also hide from the player locator bar by crouching and wearing mob heads or carved pumpkins. Alternatively, they can use potions of invisibility to evade the locator, making it one of the coolest features of the update for SMP servers or hide-and-seek maps in the game.

6) Overhaul to Fog

The Minecraft summer game drop 2025 will add a major overhaul to the fog mechanics (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Apart from these major features, the Minecraft summer game drop 2025 will introduce a major overhaul to the environment, revamping the fog mechanics. The fog has been reworked for improved atmospheric perspective, making it foggier when it rains.

Additionally, major changes have been implemented for the shader fog system. As part of the changes, it has now been split into environmental and render-distance-based for improved accuracy.

Environmental fog essentially represents the "fogginess" of the environment the player is in, such as lava, water, and now also the atmosphere. Meanwhile, the render distance fog is the aspect concerned with obscuring the border of visible terrain.

When both are combined, the environmental aspect uses spherical distance to determine its intensity, while the render distance fog metric uses cylindrical distance to generate fog. This is set to offer more realistic and immersive fog, greatly improving gameplay.

