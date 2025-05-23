Minecraft Aquamirae mod guide

The Minecraft Aquamirae mod is a unique mod that creates an immersive deep-sea adventure in the game, adding an array of unique mobs, items, weapons, and even bosses. It features unique terrain generation and an immersive setting which makes it a great choice for those looking for new challenges.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Aquamirae mod.

How to install the Minecraft Aquamirae mod

Use the Curseforge launcher to install the Minecraft Aquamirae mod (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/Curseforge)

The Aquamirae mod mod for Minecraft can be installed using any mod loader that has Forge or Fabric installed. For this guide, we have used Curseforge and its mod loader with Forge.

Here's how you can download and install the Minecraft Aquamirae mod:

Head over to the Curseforge website and download the official launcher if you do not have it installed already. Once done, log in and register with your linked Microsoft account. Head over to the top bar and search for the Aquamirae mod for Minecraft by Obscuria. Alternatively, you can click on this link to head to the mod page directly. If you wish to install the Aquamirae mod manually, simply click on the black Download button located on the right side of the screen. Once the ZIP file has been downloaded, place it in the mods folder of your instance's mod directory. However, if you do not have Minecraft with Forge/Fabric installed or you are new to installing mods and packs, using the Curseforge mod loader is recommended to make the installation process hassle-free. For installation using the mod loader, click the orange Install button with the anvil logo on the right side. Now wait for the deep link to open on the installed Curseforge app. Once the app is loaded, you will be prompted to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install the Aquamirae mod. While you can choose an existing instance of the game, it is recommended that you install it on a fresh installation. This essentially prevents any conflicts with existing mods, shaders, or data packs and avoids unexpected world corruption. Now, name your instance and click on the Create button. Once done, you will be redirected to the installed mod's page. Wait while the files and assets are downloaded and installed. Next, hit the orange Play button on the right side to launch Minecraft with the Aquamirae mod successfully installed.

Additionally, players who install the Minecraft Aquamirae mod will need to install the Obscure API. It is a dependency mod that is required for the base mod to work. Simply download it and place it in the same folder as the Aquamirae mod to ensure it works flawlessly. For installations using the launcher, it is added automatically.

Features of the Minecraft Aquamirae mod

The Minecraft Aquamirae mod adds an array of unique mobs, structures, and items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/Obscuria)

The Minecraft Aquamirae mod is a mod that adds an immersive sea-based adventure based on a dystopian setting of a world frozen over. It adds an array of ice locations with unique terrain generation that features detailed mazes on the surface while housing frozen oceans underneath.

This unique biome generates in the vanilla Deep Frozen Ocean biome, making it easily compatible with an array of world generation mods. It adds an array of structures that make exploration interesting. Apart from structures, the mod also adds a wide range of items based on the overarching theme.

The Minecraft Aquamirae mod adds an array of unique items, such as divers' helmets and suits, as well as weapons such as the whisper of the abyss, poisoned chakram, and more. Each of these items have unique properties and powers that can be a great aid during exploration and underwater adventures.

The mod also adds a host of unique hostile and passive mobs, such as the maw, anglerfish, eels, and even large mobs like Mother of the Maze. If that was not enough, players get the chance to encounter Captain Cornelia, a massively powerful boss mob that they must defeat to get their hands on rare loot and items. Each mob has unique movements and sounds, making the experience immersive.

Players can rely on custom food items, armor, and health boosts in the Minecraft Aquamirae mod to aid their adventures or take down the mobs. Additionally, the config file also offers diverse customization options, allowing gamers to fine-tune values and settings to suit their gameplay.

