Players wishing to embark on their yearning for the mines often wonder about all Minecraft Editions and available variants. Apart from the base game, Mojang has released an array of spinoffs over the years, providing players with a wide range of gameplay styles and genres. So it comes as no surprise that some are confused by the bountiful offerings from the developers.

Here's your definitive guide to all Minecraft Editions and games.

Note: Prices mentioned are subject to change based on occasional sales and discounts. All prices mentioned are the base values without any discounts.

All Minecraft Editions and games explained

1) Minecraft

Minecraft is the original bestselling game that topped charts worldwide (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is the bestselling sandbox title that was released in 2009. Over the years, it has received an array of features and changes, allowing players to explore endless worlds and craft new adventures. The base game is currently available in two editions:

Standard Edition

The standard edition consists of the Minecraft Bedrock Edition and Java Edition, as well as the Minecraft Launcher. Currently, Mojang is also giving away a Popcorn hat and a butter shirt as part of the bundle. The edition retails for $29.99 and is great for players who just wish to play the game without purchasing additional cosmetic items.

Deluxe Collection

Similar to the Standard edition, the Deluxe Collection of Minecraft includes Minecraft Bedrock Edition and Java Edition, as well as the Minecraft Launcher. However, it also contains 1600 Minecoins, five maps, one Texture Pack, five Character Creator Items, three Emotes, three Skin Packs, and the limited-edition Popcorn hat and a butter shirt. Players can purchase it for $39.99.

2) Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons reinvents the game's universe with a unique dungeon crawler gameplay style (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft Dungeons is one of the most popular spin-offs of the base game, offering players a dungeon crawler experience set in a familiar environment. Unlike regular open-world gameplay, Dungeons has a hack-and-slash gameplay style, and despite development ceasing in 2023, players still play it. The game is available in these two editions:

Standard Edition

The standard edition consists of Minecraft Dungeons, as well as the game Launcher and retails for $19.99. It's great if you wish to just play the main game and do not wish to check out additional DLCs.

Deluxe Collection

The Deluxe Collection contains the base game alongside all six DLCs, two player skins, a pet chicken, and the Minecraft launcher to access the game. It currently retails for $39.99, with occasional sales and discounts.

Here are all the DLCs that players will get with the Deluxe Collection of Minecraft Dungeons:

Creeping Winter

Echoing Void

Flames of the Nether

Hidden Depths

Howling Peaks

Jungle Awakens

3) Minecraft Legends

Legends follows a unique RTS-style gameplay based on the setting of popular mobs and characters (Image via Mojang Studios)

Similar to Dungeons, Minecraft Legends is also based in the popular setting of the universe and features a blend of RTS with regular gameplay, offering gamers an immersive gameplay experience. Despite its development ceasing in 2024, it continues to be a popular choice for players. The game is available in these two editions:

Standard Edition

The standard edition consists of Minecraft Legends, as well as the game Launcher, and retails for $39.99. It's great if you wish to just play the main game and do not want the additional Deluxe skin pack DLC.

Deluxe Collection

The Deluxe Collection contains the base game as well as the Deluxe Skin Pack DLC, which offers players one hero skin and five mount skins, making it great for players who wish to show their cosmetic collection in the game. It comes bundled with the game launcher as well and retails for $49.99.

