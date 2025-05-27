All new items in the Minecraft summer update 2025 and how to craft them

The Minecraft summer update 2025 is around the corner, and players cannot wait to get their hands on the array of new features and items that are set to make their way to the game. Apart from the much-awaited Vibrant Visuals, it will add exciting items that can transform the gameplay experience significantly.

Here are all the new items in the Minecraft summer update 2025 and how you can craft them.

All new items and their recipes in the Minecraft summer update 2025

The Minecraft summer update 2025 will bring in an array of new features and changes to the gameplay, ranging from the much-awaited happy ghasts to Vibrant Visuals, and more. Apart from this, the update will add two new items that players can craft and use in the game.

The update will introduce the dried ghast and the harness, two essential items that are related to the new happy ghast mob. The dried ghast mob can be crafted and submerged in water to get the Ghastlings. It can then be fed snowballs to spawn the adult variant. Meanwhile, the harness will allow them to essentially tame the adult mob and ride it like a giant airship.

Here are the recipes for the new items in the Minecraft summer update 2025:

1) Dried ghast

The Minecraft summer update 2025 lets you craft the dried ghast with this recipe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can craft the dried ghast with ease to start the process of getting your hands on the adult happy ghast. To craft it, you will require the following items:

1 soul sand

8 ghast tears

You can get your hands on the soul sand by heading to the Nether region and breaking the block with your bare hands or by using tools like shovels. You can also find it as loot in hoglin stable chests inside Bastion remnants. As for the ghast tear, you obtain a single tear as mob loot after defeating the ghast.

Once all items are obtained, place them in the format shown above to get your hands on one dried ghast. You can now head to the overworld and submerge it in water to get the ghastling. Feed it snowballs to get the adult happy ghast mob.

2) Harness

Follow this recipe to craft the harness in the Minecraft summer update 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once you have the happy ghast, you will require the harness, the other new item in the Minecraft summer update 2025, to tame it and ride the mob across the overworld. To craft it, you will require the following items:

3 leather

2 glass

1 wool (of any color)

You can get leather as mob loot by eliminating mobs such as cows, donkeys, horses, and mules. As for glass, you can obtain it by smelting sand or red sand in the smelter or breaking a glass block with a tool possessing the Silk Touch enchantment. You can obtain wool by shearing sheep. However, if you wish to have a specific color, you will need to dye the block.

Once all items are obtained, place them in the format shown above to get your hands on one harness. You can now interact with the happy ghast with the item in your active hand to place it on the mob and get it harnessed. Now you and four other players can ride the mob and explore the overworld in style.

