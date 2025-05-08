The Minecraft summer game drop update is around the corner, and players are excited to get their hands on this major build. It is set to introduce an array of features and items, such as the happy ghast and mechanics like the locator bar. Additionally, it will also address bugs and issue performance fixes to improve the gameplay experience for players.

Here are the 5 reasons why you will love the Minecraft summer game drop update.

Reasons why you will love the Minecraft summer game drop update

1) Happy Ghast

The Minecraft summer game drop update will add the much-awaited happy ghast (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The happy ghast was one of the biggest highlights of this year's Minecraft Live, so it comes as no surprise that players are waiting to get their hands on the new floating mob. The summer drop will add the dried ghast, ghastlings, and the adult happy ghast variants.

Players can rescue the dried ghast mob from the Nether region and submerge it in water to get the Ghastlings. They can then be fed snowballs to spawn the adult variant. Once the adult variant has spawned, players can use the harness on it. This item will allow players to essentially tame the happy ghast and ride it like a giant airship.

The happy ghast in the Minecraft summer game drop update is set to become a major method of transportation in the game, allowing gamers to reach higher areas and even build sky bases and mountain bases with ease.

2) Vibrant Visuals

Vibrant Visuals is set to be the single biggest visual update the game has had in decades (Image via Mojang Studios)

Vibrant Visuals is set to become one of the biggest features of the Minecraft summer game drop update since it will bring the most comprehensive visual upgrade to the game in decades. This new upgrade resembles shaders and adds major graphics enhancements such as volumetric lighting, water reflections, and more.

Vibrant Visuals in the Minecraft summer game drop update will significantly transform the current look of the game in line with modern graphics styles and offer players a better way to engage in the game. Additionally, it is set to become the default visual style for all compatible devices. This will allow different platforms to experience these visual changes with ease.

3) Player locator bar

The player locator bar is one of the niftiest features of the Minecraft summer game drop update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The player locator bar could become one of the most sought-after features set to be added as part of the Minecraft summer game drop update. It will add a locator bar in the HUD that will allow players to locate their teammates and friends in multiplayer worlds or Realms.

The locator bar will replace the XP bar when multiple players join the world. It adds a colored marker for each player present in that session, making it a great way for players to locate their teammates or reach specific locations. Paired with the happy ghast, the bar is a great way for gamers to explore and navigate their way through the array of biomes and features in the game.

If the locator bar in the Minecraft summer game drop update seems like a challenge, players can simply hide from it by crouching and wearing mob heads or carved pumpkins. Players can also use potions of invisibility to evade the locator, making it one of the coolest features of the update for SMP servers or hide-and-seek maps in Minecraft Bedrock.

4) Upgrades to the lead

The Minecraft summer game drop update will bring an array of changes to the lead (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft summer game drop update will bring in a major overhaul to the behavior and functions of the lead, one of the most versatile items in the game. As part of the update, players will be able to leash multiple mobs, allowing them to carry different or the same types using a single lead or multiple leads.

Players can also leash certain mobs and boats to the happy ghast, allowing entities like horses, villagers, and even iron golems to cross waterbodies with relative ease. They can also be used to leash and bind the happy ghast or even attach a boat to it, opening up the way for an array of creative gameplay opportunities.

5) Overhaul to Fog

The Minecraft summer game drop update could bring a major overhaul to the fog system (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft summer game drop update could also introduce a major change to the fog system, as evidenced by the latest snapshots for the Java edition. The fog has been overhauled in the Minecraft snapshot for improved atmospheric perspective, making it foggier when it rains.

Additionally, major changes have been implemented for the shader fog system. As part of the changes, it has now been split into environmental and render-distance-based for improved accuracy. Previously, both were mixed in the same uniforms, and this resulted in an uneven distribution of fog. The new system will ensure a better distribution and placement, greatly enhancing the immersion.

Environmental fog represents the "fogginess" of the environment the player is in, such as lava, water, and now also the atmosphere. On the other hand, the render distance fog is the aspect concerned with obscuring the border of visible terrain.

In tandem, the environmental aspect uses spherical distance to determine its intensity, while the render distance fog metric uses cylindrical distance to generate fog. Fog is a major aspect of the atmosphere in any game, and paired with the major changes in Vibrant Visuals, this overhaul will provide a significant improvement to the game's environment.

