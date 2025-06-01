Mojang has just revealed the name of the Minecraft Summer game Drop 2025, and players are excited. Aptly titled 'Chase the Skies', the major game drop is set to bring an array of new features and items, notably the happy ghast and Vibrant Visuals, the biggest visual update to the game.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about 'Chase the Skies', the Minecraft Summer game Drop 2025.

The Minecraft Summer game Drop 2025 is Chase the Skies

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Mojang has just revealed the name of the upcoming game drop, and it is called 'Chase the Skies'. This major update will introduce an array of new features and changes to the gameplay, offering players the chance to try out the biggest highlight, the new happy ghast mob.

This unique mob in the Minecraft Summer game Drop 2025 can be tamed, and players can use the harness to ride the happy ghast, offering gamers a unique way to travel and reach new heights in the game. So it comes as no surprise that the developers have named the upcoming game Drop to celebrate this major new feature.

Ad

Minecraft Summer game Drop 2025 will overhaul leads and allow players to craft saddles (Image via Mojang Studios)

The happy ghast essentially allows players to reach greater heights in their worlds, allowing them to conquer tall peaks and remote areas without the risk of falling. This will open up the way for sky builds or sky bases, making the gameplay ever so exciting.

Ad

Apart from the new mob, players will also get to try out an array of new features and quality-of-life changes to the gameplay. It will introduce a major overhaul to leashes, allowing gamers to leash multiple mobs as well as making their removal more seamless. Additionally, they will now be able to craft saddles, making the item even more accessible in the game.

Vibrant Visuals is the biggest overhaul to the game's graphics in decades (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Summer game Drop 2025 will also introduce Vibrant Visuals, the biggest visual overhaul to the game in decades. It adds shader-like features such as volumetric lighting, water reflections, and more. This update is set to become the default visual style in the future, allowing gamers to enjoy it seamlessly.

Ad

Additionally, the Minecraft Summer game Drop 2025 will also add a player locator bar, allowing gamers to locate their teammates during multiplayer worlds. The XP bar will be replaced by the bar, placing markers that denote the direction of other players. This is a major accessibility update for team players and servers or Realms.

Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!