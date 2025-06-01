Mojang has just revealed the name of the Minecraft Summer game Drop 2025, and players are excited. Aptly titled 'Chase the Skies', the major game drop is set to bring an array of new features and items, notably the happy ghast and Vibrant Visuals, the biggest visual update to the game.
Here's everything you need to know about 'Chase the Skies', the Minecraft Summer game Drop 2025.
The Minecraft Summer game Drop 2025 is Chase the Skies
Mojang has just revealed the name of the upcoming game drop, and it is called 'Chase the Skies'. This major update will introduce an array of new features and changes to the gameplay, offering players the chance to try out the biggest highlight, the new happy ghast mob.
This unique mob in the Minecraft Summer game Drop 2025 can be tamed, and players can use the harness to ride the happy ghast, offering gamers a unique way to travel and reach new heights in the game. So it comes as no surprise that the developers have named the upcoming game Drop to celebrate this major new feature.
The happy ghast essentially allows players to reach greater heights in their worlds, allowing them to conquer tall peaks and remote areas without the risk of falling. This will open up the way for sky builds or sky bases, making the gameplay ever so exciting.
Apart from the new mob, players will also get to try out an array of new features and quality-of-life changes to the gameplay. It will introduce a major overhaul to leashes, allowing gamers to leash multiple mobs as well as making their removal more seamless. Additionally, they will now be able to craft saddles, making the item even more accessible in the game.
The Minecraft Summer game Drop 2025 will also introduce Vibrant Visuals, the biggest visual overhaul to the game in decades. It adds shader-like features such as volumetric lighting, water reflections, and more. This update is set to become the default visual style in the future, allowing gamers to enjoy it seamlessly.
Additionally, the Minecraft Summer game Drop 2025 will also add a player locator bar, allowing gamers to locate their teammates during multiplayer worlds. The XP bar will be replaced by the bar, placing markers that denote the direction of other players. This is a major accessibility update for team players and servers or Realms.
