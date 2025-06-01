  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Mojang reveals the name of Minecraft Summer game Drop 2025

Mojang reveals the name of Minecraft Summer game Drop 2025

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Jun 01, 2025 15:35 GMT
Minecraft Summer game Drop 2025
The name of the Minecraft Summer game Drop 2025 has been announced (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang has just revealed the name of the Minecraft Summer game Drop 2025, and players are excited. Aptly titled 'Chase the Skies', the major game drop is set to bring an array of new features and items, notably the happy ghast and Vibrant Visuals, the biggest visual update to the game.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about 'Chase the Skies', the Minecraft Summer game Drop 2025.

sk promotional banner

The Minecraft Summer game Drop 2025 is Chase the Skies

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Mojang has just revealed the name of the upcoming game drop, and it is called 'Chase the Skies'. This major update will introduce an array of new features and changes to the gameplay, offering players the chance to try out the biggest highlight, the new happy ghast mob.

This unique mob in the Minecraft Summer game Drop 2025 can be tamed, and players can use the harness to ride the happy ghast, offering gamers a unique way to travel and reach new heights in the game. So it comes as no surprise that the developers have named the upcoming game Drop to celebrate this major new feature.

Ad
Minecraft Summer game Drop 2025 will overhaul leads and allow players to craft saddles (Image via Mojang Studios)
Minecraft Summer game Drop 2025 will overhaul leads and allow players to craft saddles (Image via Mojang Studios)

The happy ghast essentially allows players to reach greater heights in their worlds, allowing them to conquer tall peaks and remote areas without the risk of falling. This will open up the way for sky builds or sky bases, making the gameplay ever so exciting.

Ad

Apart from the new mob, players will also get to try out an array of new features and quality-of-life changes to the gameplay. It will introduce a major overhaul to leashes, allowing gamers to leash multiple mobs as well as making their removal more seamless. Additionally, they will now be able to craft saddles, making the item even more accessible in the game.

Vibrant Visuals is the biggest overhaul to the game&#039;s graphics in decades (Image via Mojang Studios)
Vibrant Visuals is the biggest overhaul to the game's graphics in decades (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Summer game Drop 2025 will also introduce Vibrant Visuals, the biggest visual overhaul to the game in decades. It adds shader-like features such as volumetric lighting, water reflections, and more. This update is set to become the default visual style in the future, allowing gamers to enjoy it seamlessly.

Ad

Additionally, the Minecraft Summer game Drop 2025 will also add a player locator bar, allowing gamers to locate their teammates during multiplayer worlds. The XP bar will be replaced by the bar, placing markers that denote the direction of other players. This is a major accessibility update for team players and servers or Realms.

Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world

Check out our other articles:

About the author
Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

Twitter icon

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
Contact: [email protected]

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Sayendra Basu
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications