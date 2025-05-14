Where to stream A Minecraft Movie?

A Minecraft Movie has meteorically risen to become one of the highest-grossing video game movies of all time, smashing the global charts and creating history. The live-action adaptation of the game became an instant hit despite lukewarm reviews from critics. Now, the film has arrived on multiple digital streaming platforms, allowing viewers to yearn for the mines from the comfort of their homes.

Here are all the platforms where you can stream A Minecraft Movie.

All platforms where you can stream A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie has arrived on a host of digital streaming platforms (Image via Warner Bros/Mojang Studios)

A Minecraft Movie is finally making its way to digital streaming platforms, allowing fans of the live-action film to watch or rewatch their favorite scenes from Henry and his gang's epic adventure. With global box office collections already beyond $900 million, Warner Bros. and Mojang are now set to capitalise on streaming revenue.

As part of the release, viewers can watch the Minecraft movie on the following streaming platforms:

With the film available on some of the biggest digital streaming platforms, consumers are spoiled for choice. Additionally, streaming platforms like HBO and Hulu could also join the fray in the future. While some platforms will allow renting the film for a limited period, others will allow the option to buy it, making it a permanent addition to the catalogue.

Apart from these digital streaming platforms, Warner Bros. and Mojang are also offering the live-action film on various physical formats, including 4K UHD, BLU-RAY, & DVD. These different avenues are great for consumers who love collecting physical discs of their favorite films.

Additionally, some select retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon are also offering consumers the chance to get their hands on a collection of limited-edition Blu-Ray and DVD sets as well as steelbook variants. These rare items are great for collectors and fans of the franchise to show off their love for the mines in style.

A Minecraft Movie has been soaring steadily in box offices across the world, racking over $900 million in global sales and outperforming cult classics like Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Pokémon Detective Pikachu. Now with the arrival of digital release, revenue could shoot up high enough to reach the build height.

Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

