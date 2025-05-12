A Minecraft Movie has become one of the highest-grossing video game movies of all time, smashing the global charts and creating history. The live-action adaptation of the sandbox title became an instant hit despite lukewarm reviews from critics. Now, it is on its way to grossing one billion at the box office, surpassing films like Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

Here's everything you need to know about A Minecraft Movie's steady growth towards record-breaking numbers.

A Minecraft Movie's worldwide collection crosses $900M, surpassing popular live-action films

A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4, 2025, and in just over a month, the live-action adaptation of the bestselling sandbox title has broken multiple records. Despite lukewarm reviews from critics, the film hit the spot with viewers, racking millions at the box office.

As per the latest reports, the film has just grossed over $900 million worldwide. This figure surpasses earlier record-holders like Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which collected $492 million, and Pokémon Detective Pikachu, which grossed $450 million in global collections.

A Minecraft Movie is still running in a host of theatres across the globe, and it will contribute significantly towards the meteoric box office collection that is nearing one billion with every passing day. With international and domestic collections at $500 million and $400 million, respectively, it is safe to say that Warner Bros. and Mojang have a winner on their hands.

Since Minecraft is one of the most popular games in the world, it comes as no surprise that viewers were excited to watch the world of their favorite game on the screen. Additionally, the viral trends like chicken jockey and phrases like "I am Steve" led to a cult-like fan following, resulting in more viewers hitting the cinemas to partake in these sensations.

With A Minecraft Movie set to hit digital streaming platforms soon, viewers can watch or rewatch their favorite scenes from the live-action film. Paired with the exclusive Blu-Ray and disc edition, Mojang and Warner Bros. are offering fans multiple avenues to enjoy the film and dive into the action-packed adventures of Henry and his gang.

