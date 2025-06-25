Minecraft Atum mod guide 

Ever since Minecraft was released in 2011, Mojang has not added any new dimension to the game. The Overworld, Nether, and End are the only three dimensions the game has. While the original game developers have not added a new area, the bustling modding community for the game has come up with all kinds of new dimensions. One of these dimension mods is called Atum 2: Return to the Sands.

This mod uniquely adds an Egyptian-themed dimension to Minecraft and brings loads of new features with it. Here is more to know about the mod.

Features and download guide for the Atum 2: Return to the Sands mod for Minecraft

What does the Atum 2: Return to the Sands mod offer?

Atum 2: Return to the Sands is an adventure mod for Minecraft that adds a brand new Egyptian-themed dimension called Atum. This realm is filled with frightening creatures, ancient ruins, and haunted tombs.

It is worth mentioning that the first Atum mod is one of the oldest mods for Minecraft since it first came out in 2013. Soon after the first iteration, however, the modder decided to bring a sequel, which still continues to be updated and developed to this day.

In this mod, you need to create a unique sandstone portal and use a scarab artifact to activate it in order to enter the Atum dimension. The scarab item is made with three gold ingots and one diamond.

When you first enter Atum, you will notice that the dimension has massive deserts that generate pyramids, tombs, abandoned temples, and oases filled with concealed treasures and secrets. The scenery reflects the harsh and ethereal atmosphere of ancient Egypt. The realm will feel quite immersive and will also feature unique weather like sandstorms, golden haze, and a constant daytime setting.

The mod's experience mainly revolves around combat and exploration. In addition to other hostile mobs, you will also come across mummies, wraiths, assassins, and pharaohs. The Pharaoh boss fight, which takes place inside tomb constructions, is one of the mod's highlights and offers loads of rewards. Atum 2 also adds new weaponry, tools, and armor sets, many of which include desert-themed enchantments and unique effects.

Atum's resources include new ores, crops like flax, and a system of trade with the Tarkhans, who are nomadic villagers in the new dimension. These NPCs provide the barren landscape with a distinctive social component. With a constant theme and a wide range of dungeons and riches, the mod also works well with other modifications and promotes roleplaying and exploration.

Overall, if you are a fan of Egyptian culture and the desert, this mod is perfect for you since it adds a brand new world to Minecraft filled with treasures, dangers, and a gripping progression curve.

How to download and install the Atum 2: Return to the Sands mod for Minecraft?

The Atum 2: Return to the Sands mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/Shadow)

Here is a short guide on downloading the Atum 2: Return to the Sands mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Forge for the game version 1.16.5. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Atum 2: Return to the Sands mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge 1.16.5 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge 1.16.5 modded game version. Open the game, enter a new world, and enjoy the brand new desert dimension and everything it has to offer.

