How to farm snowballs for ghastlings in Minecraft

Ghastling is a baby variant of the happy ghast mob in Minecraft. When you try to grow a happy ghast, the dried ghast block will first convert into a ghastling before growing into a happy ghast. This baby variant takes 20 minutes to grow into an adult under normal circumstances. But Mojang added a way to speed up its growth if you feed the ghastling enough snowballs.

Ad

Hence, here is a short guide to farm loads of snowballs in Minecraft to feed the ghastling.

Steps to make a snowball farm for ghastling in Minecraft

1) Resources required

These are the resources required to make a snowball farm for ghastlings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

There is an extremely simple farm that can be created to get snowballs so that you can feed them to the ghastling. For this farm, you will require the following blocks and items:

Ad

Trending

2 snow blocks

1 carved pumpkin

A few building blocks

4 glass blocks

1 shovel

A carved pumpkin can be created by using shears on a pumpkin block, while snow blocks can be crafted using four snowballs. Once all these resources are gathered, the snowball farm can be built. It is worth mentioning that this farm should be made in a temperate or cold weather biome. If it is made in a warm biome, the snow golem will keep dying.

Ad

2) Building a snowball farm in Minecraft

Snowball farm with a snow golem constantly creating snow sheet underneath it (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, you need to place a building block in the middle and then carefully place glass blocks as shown in the picture above. Once the blocks are placed, you need to create a snow golem on top of the cobblestone, so that it is trapped by the glass blocks and cannot run around.

Ad

To create a snow golem, you need to place two snow blocks on top of the cobblestone, then place the carved pumpkin on top of the snow block. The snow golem will instantly be created.

This completes the building process of a snowball farm.

3) Shovel the snow sheet from underneath the snow golem

Shovel snow from underneath the snow golem to farm snowballs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After the farm is made, you can simply take a shovel and start breaking the snow sheet from below the snow golem. Since the snow golem will keep generating snow sheets underneath it, players can keep shoveling it to get snowballs.

Ad

These snowballs can then be fed to ghastlings so that they can quickly grow into happy ghasts in Minecraft.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!