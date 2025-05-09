Minecraft happy ghast guide: Spawning, behaviour, and use

In Minecraft, there are many friendly mobs with which players can interact. One of the oldest friendly mobs was cats and wolves, which can be tamed and kept as pets. As time went by, Mojang also added loads of other friendly mobs. One of the most recent additions was the happy ghast, which is a new friendly variant of the regular Nether ghast.

Ad

Happy ghast has a plethora of uses, making it one of the most useful friendly creatures in Minecraft. Here is everything to know about the mob.

Everything to know about happy ghast in Minecraft

Spawning

Dried ghast turns into ghastling, which turns into a happy ghast. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

First, players must understand that happy ghasts do not spawn naturally in any biome or dimension. There is a particular method to grow them rather than just spawning them.

Ad

Trending

Along with happy ghast, a new block was added to the game called dried ghast. This block can either be crafted using eight ghast tears and one soul sand block, or it has a chance to generate in Soul Sand Valleys near Nether fossils.

Once players find the dried ghast block, they can simply break it to obtain it. The aim after obtaining it is to submerge it in water. Basically, the dried ghast is a baby ghast that needs water to grow into a happy ghast.

Ad

After 20 minutes, the dried ghast will turn into a ghastling, which is a baby variant of a happy ghast. A ghastling will fly around the world, but will be tied to the player closest to it. It will then follow that player if they move too far.

After the next 20 minutes, the ghastling with eventually grow into a happy ghast. This growth process can be catalysed by feeding a ghastling snowballs.

Ad

Appearance and Behavior

Happy ghast will randomly roam around and get attracted to a harness. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

While the regular Nether ghast has a worried look on its face and crying marks from its eyes, the happy ghast has a subtle smile with raised eyebrows. However, it is worth noting that the new ghast also has crying marks right under its eyes. Apart from that, it looks exactly the same as the regular ghast.

Ad

When a happy ghast spawns, it will roam around the Overworld randomly but will be bound to a home location, which is the area where it first spawned.

This home location can be changed when a harness is placed or removed from it, when it is unleashed, or when it is dismounted. This means that when the aforementioned activities take place, a happy ghast's home location will change, and it will roam around that particular area only.

Ad

Happy ghast also has the ability to regenerate health at a rate of half a heart every 30 seconds. However, if it is raining, snowing, or if the creature is flying between Y levels 187 and 196, it can regenerate half a heart every second.

Uses

Happy ghast can be used in various ways. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When Mojang announced what happy ghast can do in Minecraft, the entire Minecraft community was completely shocked. This is because happy ghast allows players to sit on it and fly in Minecraft, something which was only possible with the endgame gear, elytra.

Ad

Players can easily gather crafting ingredients for a dried ghast, or find the block, grow it, and fly around on a happy ghast. To control a happy ghast's flight, players need to craft a harness using three leather, two glass blocks, and one wool block of any color.

Happy ghasts that do not have a harness will be attracted to it when players hold it. The saddle-like item can be placed on the creature, and then players can hop on it to control it. The mob is also great in multiplayer worlds since a harness can accommodate a total of four players.

Ad

Lastly, players can also connect larger entities like boats, sniffers, horses, etc., to the happy ghast using lead as shown in the picture above. Since boats can be tied to a happy ghast and be flown, players can trap all kinds of entities and even chests on a boat and lift it up. Hence, happy ghast also allows players to transport entities and resources with ease.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!