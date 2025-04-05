How easy is it to get or craft dried ghast in Minecraft?

Dried ghast is a new block in Minecraft that will soon be released with an upcoming game drop. The block is currently available as a test feature in Bedrock beta and preview versions. During the first Minecraft Live of 2025, Mojang explained how dried ghasts can be obtained and used in the game.

Ad

While dried ghast might seem easy to obtain, here is why getting or crafting the block can prove to be slightly tricky.

Note: Dried ghast is still under development. Hence, its rarity in a world might still change before its official release to Minecraft.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Why Minecraft dried ghast can be both easy and difficult to get

The difficulty of finding dried ghast will depend on a player's Nether spawn

Ad

Trending

Finding dried ghast can be easy or difficult depending on where players spawn in the Nether (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Luck plays a major role in players finding any block or item in Minecraft. This is because the world generation is completely random. Random generation and the varying rarity of items can have two effects on players' finding things. It might lead to them finding what they are looking for within seconds, or even cause them to not find a particular treasure for days or even months.

Ad

The same applies to the new block, dried ghast. This block naturally generates beside Nether fossils found in Soul Sand Valleys. It can particularly be found near fully generated fossils.

Hence, when players enter the Nether for the very first time, the chances of them getting dried ghast will depend on the biome they spawn in. If they spawn in Soul Sand Valley, there is a good chance of them getting a dried ghast.

Ad

However, if they spawn in another biome, the chances of them getting the new block will remain completely random, since there is no confirmation of how long it will take them to find Soul Sand Valley.

After finding Soul Sand Valley, players will have to find a full Nether fossil, which can also be rare. Players will find this new block beside some of these full Nether fossils.

Hence, getting a naturally occurring dried ghast easily will completely depend on the player's spawn location in the Nether dimension.

Ad

Crafting a dried ghast will be trickier than finding one

Crafting a dried ghast can often be more difficult than finding one (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The new dried ghast block can also be crafted by players on a crafting table. To craft a dried ghast, players will need eight ghast tears and one bone block. While a bone block is easy to craft, getting ghast tears can be quite tricky.

Ad

Players will have to kill eight ghasts and successfully loot their drops in the Nether to obtain ghast tears. Looting ghast drops can be tricky since ghasts can often fly above lava lakes, which results in their drops being burned by the hot liquid.

However, crafting the new block can seem easy for those who have been unsuccessful in finding a natural dried ghast but have killed loads of ghasts while exploring. If players kill loads of ghasts, there are chances of them having at least eight ghast tears.

Ad

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!