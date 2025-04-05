How easy is it to get or craft dried ghast in Minecraft?

Dried ghast is a new block in Minecraft that will soon be released with an upcoming game drop. The block is currently available as a test feature in Bedrock beta and preview versions. During the first Minecraft Live of 2025, Mojang explained how dried ghasts can be obtained and used in the game.
While dried ghast might seem easy to obtain, here is why getting or crafting the block can prove to be slightly tricky.
Note: Dried ghast is still under development. Hence, its rarity in a world might still change before its official release to Minecraft.
Why Minecraft dried ghast can be both easy and difficult to get
The difficulty of finding dried ghast will depend on a player's Nether spawn
Luck plays a major role in players finding any block or item in Minecraft. This is because the world generation is completely random. Random generation and the varying rarity of items can have two effects on players' finding things. It might lead to them finding what they are looking for within seconds, or even cause them to not find a particular treasure for days or even months.
The same applies to the new block, dried ghast. This block naturally generates beside Nether fossils found in Soul Sand Valleys. It can particularly be found near fully generated fossils.
Hence, when players enter the Nether for the very first time, the chances of them getting dried ghast will depend on the biome they spawn in. If they spawn in Soul Sand Valley, there is a good chance of them getting a dried ghast.
However, if they spawn in another biome, the chances of them getting the new block will remain completely random, since there is no confirmation of how long it will take them to find Soul Sand Valley.
After finding Soul Sand Valley, players will have to find a full Nether fossil, which can also be rare. Players will find this new block beside some of these full Nether fossils.
Hence, getting a naturally occurring dried ghast easily will completely depend on the player's spawn location in the Nether dimension.
Crafting a dried ghast will be trickier than finding one
The new dried ghast block can also be crafted by players on a crafting table. To craft a dried ghast, players will need eight ghast tears and one bone block. While a bone block is easy to craft, getting ghast tears can be quite tricky.
Players will have to kill eight ghasts and successfully loot their drops in the Nether to obtain ghast tears. Looting ghast drops can be tricky since ghasts can often fly above lava lakes, which results in their drops being burned by the hot liquid.
However, crafting the new block can seem easy for those who have been unsuccessful in finding a natural dried ghast but have killed loads of ghasts while exploring. If players kill loads of ghasts, there are chances of them having at least eight ghast tears.
