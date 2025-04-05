How to use shader in Minecraft Bedrock

Minecraft's default graphics bring a sense of nostalgia for many longtime players, but for others, the visuals can feel a bit plain and uninspiring. Java Edition players have had access to shaders for years through popular mods like Optifine and Iris, which breathe new life into the game. Bedrock Edition, however, has not had a reliable or official way to enjoy the same upgrades until now.
Mojang has introduced the Vibrant Visuals upgrade for Bedrock Edition. If the name sounds confusing, all you need to know is that it is the shader in Bedrock Edition. The feature adds directional lighting and volumetric fog, resulting in beautiful shadows, water reflections, and a better sky.
Keep reading to find out how you can use shaders in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.
Minecraft Bedrock shader guide: How to use Vibrant Visuals
Unlike shaders in Java Edition, which require you to use mods, Vibrant Visuals comes as a toggle button option in Minecraft Bedrock Edition. At the time of writing, Vibrant Visuals is available only as an experimental feature in the latest Bedrock beta and preview.
The upgrade is set to arrive in the summer of 2025, but until then, players can try out Vibrant Visuals by downloading the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.25 preview or a newer version.
To use shaders in Bedrock Edition, follow these steps:
- Open the Minecraft Bedrock Edition preview/beta.
- Create a brand new world.
- On the Create New World screen, scroll down to the Experiments tab.
- In the Experiments tab, enable Vibrant Visuals under the Graphics section.
- Then, create the world to enjoy Bedrock Edition with beautiful shaders.
That's it. Upon entering this new world, you will experience beautiful lighting, reflective water, and sunrays streaming in from every nook and cranny in the forests.
As of now, creating a new world is the only official way to experience shaders in Bedrock Edition. Once this feature moves out of the Experimental tab, players will be able to turn on Vibrant Visuals in their existing worlds with a simple click.
How to change Vibrant Visuals settings in Minecraft Bedrock Edition
Vibrant Visuals can put a heavy toll on some devices, as it takes the game's graphics to the next level. Fortunately, Mojang has added options to adjust its settings and find what works best for your device.
To change Vibrant Visuals settings, enter a world and go to its Video settings. Then, scroll down to find the Vibrant Visuals section. You can turn off Vibrant Visuals by switching from it to Simple or Fancy.
When you have Vibrant Visuals enabled, you can set the game to favor performance, visuals, or use custom settings. Scroll further down to adjust Brightness, Shadow Quality, Volumetric Fog, Reflections, and Bloom.
