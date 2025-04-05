Happy ghast can become a slow yet great war mob in Minecraft

The happy ghast is an upcoming Minecraft mob introduced in 2025's first Minecraft Live. It is currently a test feature in Bedrock beta and preview versions. While the original ghast is hostile in nature and shoots fireballs towards players, the happy variant is a friendly, passive creature that helps players slowly fly around the world through a harness.
While the happy ghast is a peaceful mob, an argument can be made that it can become a great mob for wars, even though this involves one of the slowest methods to fly in the game.
How happy ghast can become a slow but decent wartime mob in Minecraft
Multiple players can use enchanted bows and maces while riding a happy ghast
One of the best things about the happy ghast is that it can accommodate up to four players while flying. This means that a player can fly with three of their friends and start attacking any enemy on the ground.
One of the best weapons to use in this scenario would be a bow with Infinity and Power enchantments. If all four players start shooting arrows with enchanted bows, they can easily obliterate hordes of hostile mob waves and even other players during a PvP match.
Of course, the player riding the happy ghast will have to keep an eye on the creature's health, as entities with ranged weapons will try to bring it down.
Furthermore, if players riding on the happy ghast decide to land and fight with melee weapons, they can start their bout with a bang by using the mace while falling from the happy ghast. This will allow them to deal a lot of damage to enemies on the ground.
Happy ghast can be placed high enough to avoid any attacks
One major advantage Minecraft's happy ghast has during a big fight is that it can fly high in the sky. Players can take the creature high enough to avoid any incoming attacks from the ground. Most hostile mobs will not be able to detect the player anymore. However, the player will be able to kill them easily.
Another advantage is that the happy ghast will start regenerating health if it is around clouds.
