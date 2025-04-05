Happy ghast can become a slow yet great war mob in Minecraft

The happy ghast is an upcoming Minecraft mob introduced in 2025's first Minecraft Live. It is currently a test feature in Bedrock beta and preview versions. While the original ghast is hostile in nature and shoots fireballs towards players, the happy variant is a friendly, passive creature that helps players slowly fly around the world through a harness.

Ad

While the happy ghast is a peaceful mob, an argument can be made that it can become a great mob for wars, even though this involves one of the slowest methods to fly in the game.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the personal opinions of the writer.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

How happy ghast can become a slow but decent wartime mob in Minecraft

Multiple players can use enchanted bows and maces while riding a happy ghast

Ad

Trending

The enchanted bow can be used while on a happy ghast to obliterate enemies on the ground (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

One of the best things about the happy ghast is that it can accommodate up to four players while flying. This means that a player can fly with three of their friends and start attacking any enemy on the ground.

Ad

One of the best weapons to use in this scenario would be a bow with Infinity and Power enchantments. If all four players start shooting arrows with enchanted bows, they can easily obliterate hordes of hostile mob waves and even other players during a PvP match.

Of course, the player riding the happy ghast will have to keep an eye on the creature's health, as entities with ranged weapons will try to bring it down.

Ad

Furthermore, if players riding on the happy ghast decide to land and fight with melee weapons, they can start their bout with a bang by using the mace while falling from the happy ghast. This will allow them to deal a lot of damage to enemies on the ground.

Happy ghast can be placed high enough to avoid any attacks

Happy ghasts can be placed extremely high to avoid any attacks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

One major advantage Minecraft's happy ghast has during a big fight is that it can fly high in the sky. Players can take the creature high enough to avoid any incoming attacks from the ground. Most hostile mobs will not be able to detect the player anymore. However, the player will be able to kill them easily.

Ad

Another advantage is that the happy ghast will start regenerating health if it is around clouds.

Check out our latest articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!