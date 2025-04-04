5 best features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.25 

Minecraft’s Bedrock Preview 1.21.80.25 represents a bold new step forward for the game. Mojang has not only introduced innovative mob mechanics and a striking visual overhaul but also moved a step closer to bridging the long-standing gap between the Java and Bedrock editions.

Ad

Focusing on gameplay mechanics, aesthetics, and player experience, this update excels. It caters to players who have long dreamed of riding a ghast or experiencing the Minecraft world through a more cinematic lens.

Here, we explore the five best features in version 1.21.80.25 and why they matter to both new and veteran players.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

What are Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.25’s best features?

1) Happy ghast

Ad

Trending

The headline feature in this update, without a doubt, is the introduction of the happy ghast. For the first time in Minecraft’s history, players can take to the skies atop one of the Nether’s most iconic creatures. Unlike their traditionally terrifying counterparts, happy ghasts are docile, charming, and fully rideable once grown from a ghastling.

These flying mounts can carry up to four players, introducing a new method of multiplayer travel that is both practical and fantastical. The first player to mount a happy ghast becomes its pilot, controlling its flight from a position just above its face.

Ad

With slow health regeneration and behavior changes based on mounting and movement, the happy ghast feels like a living, breathing part of the world rather than a mechanical ride.

2) Vibrant Visuals

Ad

Accompanying the happy ghast and its developmental stages is the Vibrant Visuals, a massive leap forward in Bedrock’s graphical fidelity. This feature introduces refined lighting, fluid shadows, and eye-catching environmental effects that transform Minecraft’s traditionally blocky aesthetic into something more immersive and visually engaging.

Water now glimmers under the sun, shadows shift dynamically as you move, and the entire atmosphere feels more alive. Though still in experimental stages, Vibrant Visuals offers settings for users to balance performance and fidelity, ensuring accessibility across supported platforms.

Ad

This is a significant addition, especially for Bedrock players who have long desired a native, high-quality visual upgrade comparable to Java’s shader packs.

3) Parity with Java

A lot of things have been done to create parity (Image via Mojang Studios)

Another highlight is the growing parity with Java Edition, a long-awaited improvement that continues with this update. Several block types, including flowers, bamboo, coral, and tall plants, now feature the same random offset range and values as their Java counterparts.

Ad

This attention to detail is to improve consistency across editions. These efforts are making building and decorating more predictable and unified. Gameplay wise, tweaks such as sprinting mechanics in water and villagers no longer getting stuck while farming bring Minecraft Bedrock in line with Java behaviors.

These subtle yet essential changes signal Mojang’s commitment to making both versions feel cohesive, especially important for content creators and cross-platform players who switch between editions.

Ad

4) New ghast textures

Ghast's textures are revamped (Image via Mojang Studios)

Equally worthy of praise is the updated ghast texture, which breathes new life into a classic mob. Though the changes may appear minor at first glance, the redesigned ghast aligns better with modern Minecraft aesthetics and fits seamlessly within the Nether’s evolving atmosphere. It also visually differentiates the new ghast family introduced in this update.

Ad

Aesthetics matter in Minecraft, particularly when mobs are central to both gameplay and ambiance, and this visual refresh elevates the entire ghast line, from dried ghast blocks to the fully-grown happy ghast.

5) Bug fixes

Villagers will not get struck when collecting crops (Image via Mojang Studios)

Finally, no update is complete without a strong foundation of bug fixes, and 1.21.80.25 delivers on this front. From visual inconsistencies with custom skins to gameplay issues such as improper crafting behavior and glitches in farmer villagers, Mojang has addressed several long-standing community concerns.

These improvements, though not as exciting as new mobs or visual updates, are crucial for maintaining stability and ensuring a smooth experience for players. They emphasize the importance of having dependable core functionality, even as the game becomes more complex and fantastical.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!