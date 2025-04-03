All known issues with Minecraft Vibrant Visuals 

Minecraft’s Vibrant Visuals is a highly anticipated graphical enhancement that introduces directional lighting, pixel-aligned shadows, and improved reflections. While this feature promises to bring a fresh and dynamic look to the game, it is still in development and comes with several technical issues.

Players testing Vibrant Visuals in its early stages have reported various bugs, ranging from lighting inconsistencies to texture corruption. As Mojang continues to refine the Minecraft feature, understanding these problems can help players set realistic expectations and troubleshoot common issues.

Current known issues in Minecraft’s Vibrant Visuals

This update/feature is something players have long wanted. While many may believe that Minecraft mods and texture packs can achieve similar effects, an in-built system for improved lighting and graphics is quite different. It will require less effort to run when it is built within the system.

Android device visual corruptions:

Affects certain Android devices, especially those using Mali GPUs.

Players may report visual corruptions, which Mojang is aware of.

Mojang is working on a fix, but affected users may struggle with stability.

Underwater darkness:

Surfaces deeper than eight blocks underwater appear almost completely dark.

Makes ocean exploration and underwater building more difficult.

Needs adjustments for better visibility in deep waters.

Lighting and shadow leaks:

Light leaks into underground areas where it shouldn't be present.

Shadows near cave entrances may suddenly appear or disappear.

Breaks immersion and affects gameplay in survival mode.

Texture and color issues:

Textures may randomly turn pink after suspending/resuming the game, opening settings, or exiting a world.

Possible memory or rendering bug causing textures to fail to load correctly.

Metallic surfaces can display visual bugs under certain lighting conditions.

Emissive texture bugs:

Blocks and entities like spiders and sculk may fail to glow properly.

Some surfaces appear solid white instead of emitting light.

Reduces the intended effect of the emissive lighting feature.

Limitations in Minecraft’s Vibrant Visuals

These have already been well-received (Image from Mojang Studios)

These Minecraft features are not bugs, but they significantly limit functionality. This may lead players to use standard texture packs for now.

Splitscreen not supported:

If multiple players join locally, the game switches to simple graphics.

Players cannot use Vibrant Visuals in split-screen mode.

Limited compatibility with Marketplace content:

Add-ons, skins, and Persona items work with Vibrant Visuals.

Custom texture packs and certain world modifications are not supported.

Might be frustrating for players using third-party enhancements.

Minecraft's Vibrant Visuals represents a significant advancement in the game's graphical evolution, although it is still under development. Current issues underscore the difficulties of applying a new rendering system across various platforms. Mojang is aware of these problems and is actively working on fixes and optimizations.

Players can anticipate improvements in future Minecraft updates. However, if issues continue, it may be advisable to disable Vibrant Visuals for the time being.

