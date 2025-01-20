How do you install mods in Minecraft Bedrock for Android?

Minecraft has lasted this long because of its passionate community, not just because they are active players but because they are active developers as well. Some of the community members have made so many mods for other fans to enjoy. A mod is short for "modification." It is a file or program created by developers or fans that changes or adds something to the game.

Mods can introduce new items, mobs, or even entire worlds. They make the game more customizable and fun. This article will act as a guide on how to install mods in Minecraft Bedrock on Android.

Where to find Minecraft mods

Go to a mods website and download what you want (Image via mcpedl)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

A reliable website to visit is mcpedl.com, which hosts a vast collection of mods, add-ons, and resource packs for the Bedrock Edition. Most Bedrock mobile players use add-ons instead of full mods. You can also find mods for Minecraft Bedrock on several websites.

Trending

Add-ons are simpler to use and more compatible with Bedrock Edition. While some Bedrock add-ons are free, the game also offers paid options. By learning how to install mods, you can unlock more free content and features to enjoy.

How to install mods on Bedrock on Android

Once you import it, you can add and play with it (Image via Mojang Studios)

Follow these steps to install mods on Bedrock Edition for Android:

Install an unzipping app - Before downloading a mod, make sure you have an app like UnRarZip or any other file extractor installed on your phone. This will help you open and extract the mod files.

- Before downloading a mod, make sure you have an app like UnRarZip or any other file extractor installed on your phone. This will help you open and extract the mod files. Search for a mod - Go to a trusted website like mcpedl.com and look for the mod you want, or you can search for specific features or browse categories to find something that interests you.

- Go to a trusted website like mcpedl.com and look for the mod you want, or you can search for specific features or browse categories to find something that interests you. Download the mod - Check if it is compatible with your version of the game. Click the download link provided. Some mods may require you to follow extra steps, such as skipping ads or verifying the download.

- Check if it is compatible with your version of the game. Click the download link provided. Some mods may require you to follow extra steps, such as skipping ads or verifying the download. Locate the mod file - Open your phone’s file manager. Then, go to the "Downloads" folder. Find the mod file you just downloaded.

- Open your phone’s file manager. Then, go to the "Downloads" folder. Find the mod file you just downloaded. Extract the mod file - Use the UnRarZip app (or something similar) to open and extract the mod file. Usually, the file will be in .mcaddon or .mcpack format, which Minecraft can easily read.

- Use the UnRarZip app (or something similar) to open and extract the mod file. Usually, the file will be in .mcaddon or .mcpack format, which Minecraft can easily read. Import the mod to Minecraf t - Tap the extracted file, and your device will give you the option to open it with an app. Select Minecraft. The game will launch and notify you that it is importing the mod.

t - Tap the extracted file, and your device will give you the option to open it with an app. Select Minecraft. The game will launch and notify you that it is importing the mod. Activate the mod - After importing, go to the "Settings" or "Edit World" menu. Under the "Behavior Packs" or "Resource Packs" section, you will see the imported mod. Activate it, and you are ready to play with the mod.

If you are new to mods, try using "Better on Bedrock". It is one of the best mods you can get, and you'll likely enjoy it. This mod will improve your gameplay experience, and it works well on Android.

You can double-check the compatibility of mods with your version of Minecraft. Read the instructions and description provided by the mod creator to learn if you will like the mod. When downloading mods, always make sure the website is trustworthy. Avoid clicking on links that redirect to unknown or suspicious websites, as these could harm your device.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!