7 best Minecraft storage mods

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of Minecraft items to collect across a normal survival playthrough. These items can quickly clog up inventories while exploring or storage systems while at base. Thankfully, there are dozens of storage-based mods available to players that solve this issue in different ways.

This article lists seven of the best storage mods currently available to players, along with what makes them so amazing.

7 of Minecraft's best storage mods

1) Traveler's Backpack

Some of the different backpacks available in the Traveler's Backpack mod (Image via Mojang)

Creator: Tiviacz1337

Tiviacz1337 Link: https://modrinth.com/mod/travelersbackpack

https://modrinth.com/mod/travelersbackpack Latest game version: 1.21.1

1.21.1 Modloader(s): Fabric, Forge, NeoForge

When it comes to Minecraft backpack storage mods, few are as pretty as Traveler's Backpack. This mod adds more than four dozen different styles of backpacks to the game based on different styles and mobs.

These backpacks can store up to seven buckets of water or lava, or 28 bottles of Minecraft potions, within tanks on their sides, giving them unique utility over other storage mods.

2) Backpacked

The backpack customization UI (Image via Mojang)

Creator: MrCrayfish

MrCrayfish Link: https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-mods/backpacked

https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-mods/backpacked Latest game version: 1.20.6

1.20.6 Modloader(s): Fabric, Forge, NeoForge

Backpacked is one of the most unique backpack storage mods available. It gives players access to several styles of wearable storage, which can be unlocked by completing challenges, such as collecting honey bottles or breeding turtles. This adds a bit of fun progression to the different styles of backpacks.

The biggest downside to this mod is that its backpacks only have nine inventory slots. However, the fun designs and challenges make it one of the best storage mods out there.

3) Storage Drawers

A variety of storage drawers (Image via Mojang)

Creator: Texelsaur

Texelsaur Link: https://modrinth.com/mod/storagedrawers

https://modrinth.com/mod/storagedrawers Latest game version: 1.21.1

1.21.1 Modloader(s): Forge, NeoForge

Storage Drawers is one of the most aesthetically pleasing of Minecraft's many storage mods. It adds five different sizes of drawers to the game, which can hold between 32 and four stacks, depending on their size and configuration. There are even half-block drawers, which make fitting in storage even easier.

These drawers can also be upgraded to hold more item stacks, and special variants with unique utility can be crafted. The first of these is the compacting drawer, which is able to take items like iron ingots and compress them down. The other is the drawer controller, which can be used to combine the inventories of different storage containers.

4) Carry On

A player carrying a chest around (Image via Mojang)

Creator: Tschipp

Tschipp Link: https://modrinth.com/mod/carry-on

https://modrinth.com/mod/carry-on Latest game version: 1.21.1

1.21.1 Modloader(s): Fabric, Forge, NeoForge

Carry On is a fantastic storage mod because it makes dealing with full Minecraft chests much more convenient.

Rather than needing to break a chest and then pick up all the scattered items, full chests can instead be picked up and moved manually. This also means players won't need to reorganize them after replacing them, drastically reducing the amount of time wasted sorting items.

5) Wooden Hopper

A series of chests connected with wooden hoppers (Image via Mojang)

Creator: thecech12

thecech12 Link: https://modrinth.com/mod/wooden-hopper

https://modrinth.com/mod/wooden-hopper Latest game version: 1.21.1

1.21.1 Modloader(s): Fabric, Forge, NeoForge, Quilt

Hoppers are some of the most important items when creating or expanding many of Minecraft's best farms and storage systems. That's what makes Wooden Hopper such a great storage mod.

It gives players access to, as the name suggests, wooden hoppers, which don't need any iron at all to craft. To balance this out, they're only half as fast as regular hoppers. This makes setting up the long hopper chains found in several complex builds much cheaper, and the speed difference won't be too big of a drawback for many designs.

6) Trash Cans

The four different types of trash cans found in the mod (Image via Mojang)

Creator: SuperMartijn642

SuperMartijn642 Link: https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-mods/trash-cans

https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-mods/trash-cans Latest game version: 1.21.1

1.21.1 Modloader(s): Fabric, Forge, NeoForge, Quilt

One of the worst parts of any Minecraft storage system is that they tend to fill up with garbage or incredibly common items, such as leaves, dirt, or cobblestone. Thankfully, this storage mod offers a solution to this issue.

Players can make the base trash can item with stone and a chest, and anything placed within it will be destroyed. There are also other variants of trash cans for destroying fluids or even energy from Minecraft mods.

All of these trash cans can be filtered to stop rare items from being deleted accidentally, which is one of the biggest risks of normal methods of item destruction.

7) Wider Ender Chests

All the different varieties of ender chest available in this storage mod (Image via Mojang)

Creator: Lupin

Lupin Link: https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-mods/wider-ender-chests

https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-mods/wider-ender-chests Latest game version: 1.21.1

1.21.1 Modloader(s): Fabric, Forge, NeoForge

Ender chests are one of the most useful items in Minecraft, as players can access anything placed within them from any ender chest, no matter its location. That's what makes Wider Ender Chests such an amazing storage mod.

Players can make several different tiers of ender chests that add anywhere from one to five extra rows of storage space. This makes ender chests even more powerful than they already are.

