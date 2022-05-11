How to move everything in a chest at once in Minecraft

Chests can quickly become disorganized in Minecraft. This is especially true in the early going as many players make one or two chests and drop everything they have into them until they have more permanent storage. This can make it difficult to find items as they get lost in the shuffle of a full double chest.

One thing that can alleviate that issue is organizing chests. Many set up entire storage rooms with chests designated for food, weapons, tools, blocks and other items. This helps them keep track of where things are and where they need to go.

Getting to that point, especially from a disorganized beginning, can be a big challenge. Moving the items around can be tedious and take a long time. Items can be moved a little bit quicker, though. Here's how to do it.

Moving items around quickly in Minecraft chests

One way to get all of the items out of a chest and into a player's inventory is to break the chest. This will only work if players have an empty inventory and nothing in their hands. It will also only work if it's a single chest because a double chest has too many items for one player.

It can be done with a double chest, it will just require Minecraft gamers to briefly leave half of the items floating on the ground or in the leftover chest since it needs to be broken twice.

Alternatively, there are ways to move items quickly without breaking the chest. If players have multiple items, they can move them all simultaneously. Click and hold the shift key (on a PC) and then left-click on one item in the inventory.

Next, drag and hover it on another similar item in the inventory, and click on it. All the items will be moved to the chest at the moment. There is yet another method, as one Minecraft Redditor pointed out.

Left click an item. Hold down the left shift key. Move the mouse to the other stack of the same item. Double left click.

Finally, there is one more way to move things quickly in a chest. This method is very useful when finding loot chests, especially in desert temples.

To quickly select all of the same items in a chest, double click on one of them. For Xbox users, this will involve double tapping the A button. This brings all the items from the chest into one stack.

After that, whatever button is used to quickly move an item from a Minecraft chest to inventory or back will work. This can be done very quickly and will facilitate shifting the bulk of that item somewhere else.

