Minecraft reveals new happy ghast for 2025's second game drop

Minecraft players have long dreamed of riding through the skies on a mob, and now, Mojang is making that a reality with the happy ghast. This adorable and friendly version of the traditionally menacing Nether mob is part of the upcoming second game drop for 2025, and will be bringing a new way to explore and build in the Overworld.

They are quite adorable and have so much practical use. Other than this, there are other versions of the ghast that will be added in the second Minecraft game drop of this year.

A look at the new happy ghasts of Minecraft

Unlike its fiery Nether counterpart, the happy ghast is a gentle, smiling creature that players can befriend and even ride. The journey to obtaining a happy ghast begins in the Nether where players can discover a new Minecraft block: the dried ghast. These sad, dehydrated remnants of ghasts can be picked up and transported through a Nether portal to the Overworld.

Once placed in water, the block slowly rehydrates; it eventually turns into an adorable baby ghastling. Over time, the ghastling grows, and with the right care such as feeding it snowballs, it transforms into a fully developed happy ghast. This marks the beginning of a new and exciting feature in Minecraft aerial transportation.

Up to four players can ride on the happy ghast simultaneously, making it an excellent way to explore the world together. To ride it, they must craft a special harness that not only allows them to mount the creature, but also gives it a pair of stylish goggles that drop down when someone is aboard.

The crafting recipe for the harness is three leather, one wool, and two glass. You can use different colors of wool to create a more custom-colored harness. This little customization option is expected to be much appreciated.

Happy ghast is more than just a Minecraft ride

The happy ghast is not only a fun mode of transportation, but also opens the door to exciting new gameplay mechanics. Whether it’s using the happy ghast for high-speed PvP chases, engaging in airborne races, or simply traveling in style, this new mob is set to change the way players interact with the Minecraft Overworld.

One of the most exciting aspects of the happy ghast is how it revolutionizes building in survival mode. Acting as a floating platform, players can position themselves precisely in the air, dismount, and work on mega builds, sky bases, or towering structures without needing scaffolding or other support.

This function essentially gives survival players a taste of creative mode while maintaining the challenge of gathering materials. Snapshots, betas, and previews for the happy ghast will soon be available for testing, allowing players to provide feedback before the official release.

