Minecraft fans will soon get to use ghasts as flying mount 

Minecraft is introducing an exciting new addition in its latest update and one of them lets you fly around the skies. The live event showcased brand new ghast variants that players can interact with in an entirely new way. In the soul sand valleys of the Nether, players may now come across a rather unusual block. These are the dried ghasts.

Unlike regular Ghasts, the new Minecraft variants are not hostile and can be cute as well. Let’s take a more detailed look at these brand-new ghast variants.

The brand new Minecraft ghast

The dried ghast is a block-like entity with a grumpy expression and since there’s no water in the Nether, players must pick up this block and transport it to the Overworld to help it. Placing it in water slowly revives the creature, softening its expression over time.

Eventually, the dried ghast transforms into a baby variant known as the ghastling. This tiny, balloon-like creature happily floats around curiously following players and mobs. It has red gill-like things on it as well.

Unlike its Nether-dwelling relatives, the ghastling does not attack or shoot fireballs. Instead, it has a fondness for snowballs which players can feed. As it grows, the ghastling undergoes another transformation becoming the happy ghast.

Fly on top of happy ghasts

Happy ghasts are friendly versions of the classic Minecraft mob (Image via Mojang Studios)

Once fully grown, the happy ghast is a friendly, free-floating companion that can be used as a flying mount. Unlike traditional ghasts, it does not attack, but instead brings joy to players. If players craft a special harness, they can equip it to the happy ghast and ride it through the skies.

You can craft a harness with three leather, two glass, and one wool. The harness even features goggles that lower when a player is riding which adds a charming touch to the design. A key feature introduced with this update is the Locator Bar which was announced before Minecraft Live 2025.

This tool appears at the bottom of the screen and helps players find their friends while flying on the happy ghast. Up to four players can ride a single happy ghast at a time, making it a perfect companion for cooperative exploration. Beyond transportation, the happy ghast is also a valuable asset for builders.

Its ability to hover in place allows players to construct mega builds, sky bases, and towering structures with ease offering a survival-friendly alternative to Creative Mode flying. The update introduces various new gameplay possibilities from PvP aerial combat to racing and exploration.

Players will soon be able to test these features in upcoming snapshots, betas, and previews. With the addition of the dried ghast, ghastling, and happy ghast, Minecraft fans can look forward to an entirely new way to traverse and interact with their world.

