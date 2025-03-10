4 predictions for Minecraft Live 2025

Minecraft Live 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting event. It is one of the biggest events in the gaming world. Every year, players eagerly wait to see what new features, updates, and surprises Mojang has in store. Some fans might be thinking there can’t be anything major announced. But there is a high chance something crazy might be announced.

Ad

With Minecraft Live 2025 approaching soon, it’s time to make a few predictions for what we might see at this year's event.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

What could be announced in the upcoming Minecraft Live?

1) Minecraft Dungeons 2

Ad

Trending

Minecraft Dungeons was a hit when it launched in 2020. The action-packed, dungeon-crawling spin-off brought something fresh to the universe. Now, rumors suggest that Dungeons 2 might be announced at the upcoming live of 2025. Players have been hoping for a sequel with more features and a richer storyline.

If a second game is in development, we could see more playable characters with unique abilities, bigger and more open-ended dungeon levels, new mobs and boss fights that challenge players in exciting ways, and cross-platform multiplayer improvements for smoother co-op gameplay.

Ad

If Mojang announces Dungeons 2, it would be a huge win for fans who love action-packed adventures.

2) More variants and items for upcoming game drop

The update is set to bring so many cool things to the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

From new ambiance features to improved mechanics, Mojang has a game that can be altered and grown. The latest update is set to introduce exciting new blocks, mob variants, and features, but there’s always room for more.

Ad

For the upcoming Live of 2025, we predict that Mojang will reveal more variants of existing mobs and new items to expand gameplay. There could be mob variants with different breeds, more golem types like a copper or sandstone golem. Biome-specific mobs that spawn in certain areas to make exploration more rewarding.

Players have been asking for more customization and diversity in the game, and this update could deliver exactly that.

3) More free and paid add-ons

Ad

A few free add-ons are already in the Marketplace for players to check (Image via Mojang Studios || Honeyfrost)

Marketplace has become a huge part of the game that allows creators to share skins, maps, and mods. While many updates are free, Mojang has also introduced paid add-ons like the Star Wars and SpongeBob DLCs. We predict that the live event will showcase free and premium add-ons that will make the game even more fun.

Ad

Potential new add-ons might include free map packs based on the upcoming movie. More movie-related add-ons could be released. Themed Minecraft DLCs similar to the Avatar and Hello Kitty packs that bring collaborations with other big franchises.

More customization features, such as new skin packs, texture packs, and even UI customization options, could be in new add-ons that might be introduced. These add-ons would allow players to personalize their experience, whether they want to play in survival mode, build incredible worlds, or enjoy new challenges.

Ad

4) Updates on the movie and Netflix series

Ad

For the past few months, fans have seen trailers for A Minecraft Movie starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa. The movie could be one of the biggest gaming films this year, and the upcoming live of 2025 might finally give us more details about it.

But that’s not all. Netflix has been expanding its gaming-related content, with rumors suggesting that an animated series is also in the works. This show could explore the lore behind the game, focusing on characters like Steve, Alex, and the Villagers.

If Mojang provides an update on the movie and the series, it will be a big moment for fans worldwide. More people are probably excited about the animated series than the live-action movie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!