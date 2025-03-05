March 22 is going to be a big day for Minecraft fans

March 22, 2025, will be a big day for fans of the game, as Minecraft Live 2025 will be airing with exciting announcements, sneak peeks, and game-changing updates. Broadcasting at 1 pm ET, this year’s show promises to unveil never-before-seen content that will reshape the blocky world we all know and love.

Ad

Whether you're a veteran builder or just starting your Minecraft journey, this event is a must-watch. Here's a detailed look at what we know so far about the upcoming game drop features.

New Minecraft mob variants and vegetation

New variants of existing mobs are always welcome (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft is adding biome-based animal variants, bringing more life and diversity to the game’s creatures:

Ad

Trending

Pigs: Temperate, cold, and warm variants based on the biome.

Temperate, cold, and warm variants based on the biome. Cows: Temperate, cold, and warm variants with updated textures and models.

Temperate, cold, and warm variants with updated textures and models. Chickens: Temperate, cold, and warm chickens with unique blue and brown eggs that hatch their respective variants.

Temperate, cold, and warm chickens with unique blue and brown eggs that hatch their respective variants. Sheep: New spawn rules for different biomes, including black sheep in cold biomes and brown sheep in warm regions.

New spawn rules for different biomes, including black sheep in cold biomes and brown sheep in warm regions. Wolves: Wolves now have randomized sound personalities like big, cute, grumpy, and sad.

Wolves now have randomized sound personalities like big, cute, grumpy, and sad. Camels: Now naturally spawn in deserts.

Ad

Minecraft’s natural world will also feel more alive with lush vegetation and decorative blocks:

Leaf litter: Found in forests and badlands, with four stacking layers and biome-based tinting.

Found in forests and badlands, with four stacking layers and biome-based tinting. Wildflowers: Growing in birch forests and meadows, they can be bone-mealed to create more wildflowers.

Growing in birch forests and meadows, they can be bone-mealed to create more wildflowers. Bushes: Spawn across multiple biomes and can be composted.

Spawn across multiple biomes and can be composted. Firefly bushes: Emit firefly particles at night and glow faintly.

Emit firefly particles at night and glow faintly. Cactus flowers: Grow on cactuses in deserts and badlands, and can be crafted into pink dye.

Grow on cactuses in deserts and badlands, and can be crafted into pink dye. Short and tall dry grass: Found in deserts and badlands, with sheep able to eat them to regrow wool.

Ad

New world generation and trading updates

New trades appear to be a positive change for the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Players will notice new natural structures scattered throughout their worlds:

Ad

Fallen trees: Fallen logs in oak, spruce, birch, and jungle wood types, sometimes decorated with mushrooms or vines.

Fallen logs in oak, spruce, birch, and jungle wood types, sometimes decorated with mushrooms or vines. Leaf particles: Leaf blocks now have a chance to spawn falling leaf particles, adding more immersion to forests.

Villagers and wandering traders are receiving major upgrades:

Cartographer villagers: Now sell maps pointing to various structures like jungle temples and witch huts.

Now sell maps pointing to various structures like jungle temples and witch huts. Wandering traders: Offer more trade options, buy supplies from players, and sell enchanted iron pickaxes and potions.

Ad

With biome-based mob variants, lush new vegetation, and immersive world generation features, the Minecraft game drop of 2025 is set to be one of the most exciting updates in recent years.

This year, there will be no Mob Votes, making the forthcoming live events interesting and more difficult to predict. Thus, March 22, 2025, is expected to offer fans of the sandbox title a treat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!