5 things Minecraft Bedrock does better than Java

There have traditionally been two major factions among Minecraft users—those who prefer the more approachable Bedrock Edition and those devoted to the Java Edition. Both editions have passionate fan bases that strongly support their choices, which has created a rift that has persisted for years.

Java Edition is often considered the purist version with features such as higher complexity in Redstone interactions and major modding possibilities. Because it allows an extensive selection of mods, texture packs, and shaders, it's also the preferred option for people who enjoy community-made Minecraft content.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and opinionated and reflect the writer's personal opinion.

What Minecraft Bedrock does better than Java

1) Seamless multiplayer experience

You can even tell if you have any friends online

One of the most significant advantages of Bedrock Edition is its streamlined multiplayer system. Unlike Java Edition, which requires setting up LAN connections, external servers, or Minecraft Realms to play with friends, Bedrock offers a far simpler alternative. Multiplayer makes the game more fun and is very important to the sandbox.

Players can hop into their friends’ worlds, provided they are connected to the internet. Additionally, cross-platform play is a major win for Bedrock. In contrast, Java players are limited to connecting only with others using Java Edition.

2) Better coordinate system

Bedrock has better UI

Coordinates are an essential tool for navigating Minecraft’s worlds. In Java Edition, accessing coordinates requires opening the debug screen. This can overwhelm players with an overload of technical data. While some players may appreciate the depth of this information, most just want a simple way to check their location.

Bedrock Edition fixes this by allowing players to toggle coordinates on or off from the settings menu. Once enabled, the coordinates appear in a small, unobtrusive spot on the screen. This clean and simple implementation ensures players can focus on exploration rather than sifting through technical data.

3) A more challenging Wither

The Wither in Minecraft Java is a bit easier

If you’ve ever battled the Wither in Java Edition, you might be surprised to learn that its Bedrock counterpart is significantly stronger. In Java, the Wither is a powerful foe, but in Bedrock, it is an absolute nightmare.

What makes the Bedrock Wither more terrifying is that it has twice the health, with 600 HP in hard mode instead of 300 HP in Java Edition. It also spawns wither skeletons during battle, making the fight even harder. The Bedrock Wither flies faster and deals more explosive damage, posing a serious threat to players and structures alike.

This increased difficulty forces players to strategize more, making the Wither fight a real challenge and a more rewarding experience in Bedrock Edition.

4) Superior armor stands

Armor stands are better in Minecraft Bedrock

Armor stands in Java Edition are pretty basic; they can hold armor, but that's about it. Bedrock Edition takes armor stands to the next level by giving them arms. This small modification significantly expands their utility and creative potential.

Bedrock armor stands with arms are capable of holding up tools, weapons, and other objects like tridents and shields. Although it may seem like a small feature, this gives Bedrock a depth that players who prefer to customize their environment will appreciate.

5) True multiplatform support

Minecraft Bedrock is available for almost all platforms

Minecraft Bedrock Edition is accessible on a variety of platforms, whereas Java Edition is still only available on PCs. This covers iOS and Android, Xbox platforms, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, and Windows 10 and 11. Because of its wide range of interoperability, Bedrock Edition is the ideal option for gamers who wish to share their game with friends on other platforms.

If you start a world on mobile, you can pick it up later on your console or PC. You must have realms, but at least there is an option. Java players, on the other hand, are restricted to their PCs and cannot play with console or mobile users.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition has indisputable benefits in accessibility, performance, and specific gaming mechanics, yet Java Edition is still favored for its modding community, sophisticated redstone features, and customisable gameplay.

